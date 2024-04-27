ICICI Bank Q4 Results: Net profit rises 17% to ₹10,707 crore, NII up 8% YoY; dividend declared
ICICI Bank Q4 Results: India's second-largest lender by mcap reported a growth of eight per cent in NII to ₹19,092.8 crore, compared to ₹17,666.8 crore in the year-ago period.
ICICI Bank Q4 Results: ICICI Bank announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Saturday, April 27, reporting a rise of 17.4 per cent in standalone net profit at ₹10,707.5 crore, compared to ₹9,121.9 crore in the corresponding period last year. India's second-largest lender by market capitalisation (mcap) reported a growth of eight per cent in net interest income (NII)--the difference between interest earned and paid--to ₹19,092.8 crore, compared to ₹17,666.8 crore in the same period last year.