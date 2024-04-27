ICICI Bank Q4 results preview: Experts see rise in PAT, NII; contraction in NIMs
Q4 results 2024 today: ICICI Bank is likely to post mid-teen annual growth in net profit, driven by healthy loan book growth, say experts
ICICI Bank Q4 results 2024 preview: Amid speculations of weak quarterly numbers from the Indian banks in Q4FFY24, ICICI Bank is going to declare its Q4 results 2024 today. According to market experts, the private lender may see a rise in net profit and net interest income on a rise in loan books and improved asset quality. However, they predicted a contraction in NIMs of ICICI Bank due to challenges posed by low-cost deposits and the rising cost of funding.