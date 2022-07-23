ICICI Bank's gross NPA falls to 3.41% in Q1, reports 50% growth in PAT

The second-largest private lender in India, ICICI Bank, announced on Saturday that its gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio decreased to 3.41 per cent as of June 30, 2022, from 5.15 per cent registered in the same quarter last year. It also disclosed that its net profit has increased by 49.59 per cent to ₹6,904.94 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23), from ₹4,616.02 crore in the same period the previous year. On March 31, 2022, the gross NPA for the bank was 3.60 per cent. The net NPA ratio for ICICI Bank decreased from 0.76 per cent on March 31, 2022, and 1.16 per cent on June 30, 2021, respectively, to 0.70 per cent as of June 30, 2022, the lender said in a regulatory filing.

