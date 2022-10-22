ICICI Bank’s gross NPA falls 3.19% in Q2FY23, reports 37% growth in PAT

On September 30, 2022, the domestic corporate portfolio had grown by 23% YoY and 7% sequentially. The rural portfolio had grown 4% sequentially and 12% YoY. The domestic advances had grown by 24% YoY and 6% sequentially. On September 30, 2022, the domestic corporate portfolio had grown by 23% YoY and 7% sequentially. The rural portfolio had grown 4% sequentially and 12% YoY. The domestic advances had grown by 24% YoY and 6% sequentially. For the quarter that ended September 2022, total advances grew by 23% YoY and 5% sequentially to ₹938,563 crore. Whereas, the total period-end deposits climbed 12% YoY to ₹1,090,008 crore. In Q2 2023, average deposits to savings and current accounts rose by 16% YoY. Period-end term deposits climbed by 11% YoY as of September 30, 2022, to reach Rs. 582,168 crore. At the end of September 2022, the Bank has a network of 5,614 branches and 13,254 ATMs.