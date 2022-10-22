ICICI Bank’s gross NPA falls 3.19% in Q2FY23, reports 37% growth in PAT

The second-largest private sector lender in the nation, ICICI Bank, reported a staggering YoY growth in profit after tax (PAT) of 37% on a standalone basis on October 22 from Rs. 5,511 Cr in Q2FY22 to Rs. 7,558 Cr in Q2FY23. From ₹7,201 crore in Q2 2022 to ₹10,036 crore in Q2 2023, the profit before tax (PBT) rose by 39% YoY. The bank's core operating profit (profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income), climbed by 24% YoY to ₹11,765 crore in Q2FY23 from ₹9,518 crore in the quarter that ended September 30, 2021 (Q2-2022). The bank said that its Net interest income (NII) jumped by 26% year-on-year to ₹14,787 crore in Q2-2023 from ₹11,690 crore in Q2-2022.
The net interest margin was 4.31% in Q2-2023 compared to 4.00% in Q2-2022 and 4.01% in the quarter that ended June 30, 2022 (Q1-2023). The net interest margin was 4.16% in H1-2023. Non-interest income, excluding treasury income, increased by 17% YoY to ₹5,139 crore in Q2-2023 from ₹4,400 crore in Q2-2022. From ₹3,811 crore in Q2 2022 to ₹4,480 crore in Q2 2023, the income from fees climbed by 18% YoY. In Q2-2023, fees collected from retail, rural, business banking, and SME customers made up around 79% of the total fees. In comparison to a gain of ₹397 crore in Q2-2022, ICICI Bank reported a treasury loss of ₹85 crore in Q2-2023.
According to the bank, provisions (excluding tax provisions) fell 39% YoY to ₹1,644 crore in Q2 2023 from ₹2,714 crore in Q2 2022. On September 30, 2022, the retail loan portfolio, which at the time made up 54% of the entire loan portfolio, had grown by 25% YoY and 6% sequentially. The retail portfolio represented 44% of the overall portfolio, including non-fund outstanding. The business banking portfolio increased by 43% YoY and 11% sequentially and the SME sector—which includes borrowers with a revenue of less than ₹250 crore—had grown by 27% YoY and 6% sequentially.
On September 30, 2022, the domestic corporate portfolio had grown by 23% YoY and 7% sequentially. The rural portfolio had grown 4% sequentially and 12% YoY. The domestic advances had grown by 24% YoY and 6% sequentially. On September 30, 2022, the domestic corporate portfolio had grown by 23% YoY and 7% sequentially. The rural portfolio had grown 4% sequentially and 12% YoY. The domestic advances had grown by 24% YoY and 6% sequentially. For the quarter that ended September 2022, total advances grew by 23% YoY and 5% sequentially to ₹938,563 crore. Whereas, the total period-end deposits climbed 12% YoY to ₹1,090,008 crore. In Q2 2023, average deposits to savings and current accounts rose by 16% YoY. Period-end term deposits climbed by 11% YoY as of September 30, 2022, to reach Rs. 582,168 crore. At the end of September 2022, the Bank has a network of 5,614 branches and 13,254 ATMs.
The gross NPA ratio declined to 3.19% on September 30, 2022 from 3.41% on June 30, 2022 and 4.82% on September 30, 2021. From 0.70% at June 30, 2022, and 0.99% at September 30, 2021, the net NPA ratio decreased to 0.61% at September 30, 2022. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.61% on September 30, 2022 from 0.70% on June 30, 2022 and 0.99% on September 30, 2021. During Q2-2023, there were net additions of ₹605 crore to gross NPAs compared to ₹382 crore in Q1-2023. The gross NPA additions were ₹4,366 crore in Q2-2023 compared to ₹5,825 crore in Q1-2023. Recoveries and upgrades of NPAs, excluding write-offs and sales, were ₹3,761 crore in Q2-2023 compared to ₹5,443 crore in Q1-2023. The gross NPAs written-off in Q2-2023 was ₹1,103 crore and the provisioning coverage ratio on NPAs was 80.6% in Q2FY23.
Excluding NPAs, the total fund based outstanding to all borrowers subject to resolution in accordance with the different extant regulations/guidelines dropped to ₹6,713 crore or 0.7% of total loans for Q2FY23 from ₹7,376 crore in Q1FY23. As of September 30, 2022, the Bank has provisions of ₹2,059 crore against these borrowers that were undergoing resolution. On September 30, 2022, the Bank also has ₹10,000 crore in contingency provisions, and the loan and non-fund based outstanding to performing borrowers with credit ratings of BB and lower were dropped to ₹7,638 crore in Q2 from ₹8,209 crore in Q1FY23.
For Q2FY23, the Bank's total capital adequacy ratio was 18.27%, and its Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio was 17.51%, versus the minimum regulatory standards of 11.70% and 9.70%, respectively. These figures include profits for the six months ending (H1-2023). In the first half of 2023, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's (ICICI Life) Value of New Business (VNB) climbed by 25% YoY to ₹1,092 crore. From FY2022 to H1 2023, the VNB margin improved from 28.0% to 31.0%. To ₹3,519 crore in H1-2023, the annualised premium equivalent climbed by 10% YoY. Comparing Q2-2023 to Q2-2022, the profit after tax dropped to ₹199 crore from ₹445 crore.
The ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's (ICICI General) Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) increased 17% YoY to ₹5,185 crore in Q2 2023 from ₹4,424 crore in Q2 2022. The combined ratio was 105.1% in Q2-2023 compared to 105.3% in Q2-2022. From ₹447 crore in Q2 2022 to ₹591 crore in Q2 2023, ICICI General's profit after tax climbed by 32%.
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company's profit after tax increased by 6% YoY to ₹406 crore in Q2-2023 from ₹383 crore in Q2-2022. On a consolidated basis, ICICI Securities' profit after tax dropped from ₹351 crore in Q2-2022 to ₹300 crore in Q2-2023.
