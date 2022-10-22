Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / Company Results /  ICICI Bank’s gross NPA falls 3.19% in Q2FY23, reports 37% growth in PAT

ICICI Bank’s gross NPA falls 3.19% in Q2FY23, reports 37% growth in PAT

5 min read . 05:04 PM ISTVipul Das
From 7,201 crore in Q2 2022 to 10,036 crore in Q2 2023, the profit before tax (PBT) rose by 39% YoY.

  • The second-largest private sector lender in the nation, ICICI Bank, reported a staggering YoY growth in profit after tax (PAT) of 37% on a standalone basis

The second-largest private sector lender in the nation, ICICI Bank, reported a staggering YoY growth in profit after tax (PAT) of 37% on a standalone basis on October 22 from Rs. 5,511 Cr in Q2FY22 to Rs. 7,558 Cr in Q2FY23. From 7,201 crore in Q2 2022 to 10,036 crore in Q2 2023, the profit before tax (PBT) rose by 39% YoY. The bank's core operating profit (profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income), climbed by 24% YoY to 11,765 crore in Q2FY23 from 9,518 crore in the quarter that ended September 30, 2021 (Q2-2022). The bank said that its Net interest income (NII) jumped by 26% year-on-year to 14,787 crore in Q2-2023 from 11,690 crore in Q2-2022.

The second-largest private sector lender in the nation, ICICI Bank, reported a staggering YoY growth in profit after tax (PAT) of 37% on a standalone basis on October 22 from Rs. 5,511 Cr in Q2FY22 to Rs. 7,558 Cr in Q2FY23. From 7,201 crore in Q2 2022 to 10,036 crore in Q2 2023, the profit before tax (PBT) rose by 39% YoY. The bank's core operating profit (profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income), climbed by 24% YoY to 11,765 crore in Q2FY23 from 9,518 crore in the quarter that ended September 30, 2021 (Q2-2022). The bank said that its Net interest income (NII) jumped by 26% year-on-year to 14,787 crore in Q2-2023 from 11,690 crore in Q2-2022.

The net interest margin was 4.31% in Q2-2023 compared to 4.00% in Q2-2022 and 4.01% in the quarter that ended June 30, 2022 (Q1-2023). The net interest margin was 4.16% in H1-2023. Non-interest income, excluding treasury income, increased by 17% YoY to 5,139 crore in Q2-2023 from 4,400 crore in Q2-2022. From 3,811 crore in Q2 2022 to 4,480 crore in Q2 2023, the income from fees climbed by 18% YoY. In Q2-2023, fees collected from retail, rural, business banking, and SME customers made up around 79% of the total fees. In comparison to a gain of 397 crore in Q2-2022, ICICI Bank reported a treasury loss of 85 crore in Q2-2023.

The net interest margin was 4.31% in Q2-2023 compared to 4.00% in Q2-2022 and 4.01% in the quarter that ended June 30, 2022 (Q1-2023). The net interest margin was 4.16% in H1-2023. Non-interest income, excluding treasury income, increased by 17% YoY to 5,139 crore in Q2-2023 from 4,400 crore in Q2-2022. From 3,811 crore in Q2 2022 to 4,480 crore in Q2 2023, the income from fees climbed by 18% YoY. In Q2-2023, fees collected from retail, rural, business banking, and SME customers made up around 79% of the total fees. In comparison to a gain of 397 crore in Q2-2022, ICICI Bank reported a treasury loss of 85 crore in Q2-2023.

According to the bank, provisions (excluding tax provisions) fell 39% YoY to 1,644 crore in Q2 2023 from 2,714 crore in Q2 2022. On September 30, 2022, the retail loan portfolio, which at the time made up 54% of the entire loan portfolio, had grown by 25% YoY and 6% sequentially. The retail portfolio represented 44% of the overall portfolio, including non-fund outstanding. The business banking portfolio increased by 43% YoY and 11% sequentially and the SME sector—which includes borrowers with a revenue of less than 250 crore—had grown by 27% YoY and 6% sequentially.

According to the bank, provisions (excluding tax provisions) fell 39% YoY to 1,644 crore in Q2 2023 from 2,714 crore in Q2 2022. On September 30, 2022, the retail loan portfolio, which at the time made up 54% of the entire loan portfolio, had grown by 25% YoY and 6% sequentially. The retail portfolio represented 44% of the overall portfolio, including non-fund outstanding. The business banking portfolio increased by 43% YoY and 11% sequentially and the SME sector—which includes borrowers with a revenue of less than 250 crore—had grown by 27% YoY and 6% sequentially.

On September 30, 2022, the domestic corporate portfolio had grown by 23% YoY and 7% sequentially. The rural portfolio had grown 4% sequentially and 12% YoY. The domestic advances had grown by 24% YoY and 6% sequentially. On September 30, 2022, the domestic corporate portfolio had grown by 23% YoY and 7% sequentially. The rural portfolio had grown 4% sequentially and 12% YoY. The domestic advances had grown by 24% YoY and 6% sequentially. For the quarter that ended September 2022, total advances grew by 23% YoY and 5% sequentially to 938,563 crore. Whereas, the total period-end deposits climbed 12% YoY to 1,090,008 crore. In Q2 2023, average deposits to savings and current accounts rose by 16% YoY. Period-end term deposits climbed by 11% YoY as of September 30, 2022, to reach Rs. 582,168 crore. At the end of September 2022, the Bank has a network of 5,614 branches and 13,254 ATMs.

On September 30, 2022, the domestic corporate portfolio had grown by 23% YoY and 7% sequentially. The rural portfolio had grown 4% sequentially and 12% YoY. The domestic advances had grown by 24% YoY and 6% sequentially. On September 30, 2022, the domestic corporate portfolio had grown by 23% YoY and 7% sequentially. The rural portfolio had grown 4% sequentially and 12% YoY. The domestic advances had grown by 24% YoY and 6% sequentially. For the quarter that ended September 2022, total advances grew by 23% YoY and 5% sequentially to 938,563 crore. Whereas, the total period-end deposits climbed 12% YoY to 1,090,008 crore. In Q2 2023, average deposits to savings and current accounts rose by 16% YoY. Period-end term deposits climbed by 11% YoY as of September 30, 2022, to reach Rs. 582,168 crore. At the end of September 2022, the Bank has a network of 5,614 branches and 13,254 ATMs.

The gross NPA ratio declined to 3.19% on September 30, 2022 from 3.41% on June 30, 2022 and 4.82% on September 30, 2021. From 0.70% at June 30, 2022, and 0.99% at September 30, 2021, the net NPA ratio decreased to 0.61% at September 30, 2022. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.61% on September 30, 2022 from 0.70% on June 30, 2022 and 0.99% on September 30, 2021. During Q2-2023, there were net additions of 605 crore to gross NPAs compared to 382 crore in Q1-2023. The gross NPA additions were 4,366 crore in Q2-2023 compared to 5,825 crore in Q1-2023. Recoveries and upgrades of NPAs, excluding write-offs and sales, were 3,761 crore in Q2-2023 compared to 5,443 crore in Q1-2023. The gross NPAs written-off in Q2-2023 was 1,103 crore and the provisioning coverage ratio on NPAs was 80.6% in Q2FY23. 

The gross NPA ratio declined to 3.19% on September 30, 2022 from 3.41% on June 30, 2022 and 4.82% on September 30, 2021. From 0.70% at June 30, 2022, and 0.99% at September 30, 2021, the net NPA ratio decreased to 0.61% at September 30, 2022. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.61% on September 30, 2022 from 0.70% on June 30, 2022 and 0.99% on September 30, 2021. During Q2-2023, there were net additions of 605 crore to gross NPAs compared to 382 crore in Q1-2023. The gross NPA additions were 4,366 crore in Q2-2023 compared to 5,825 crore in Q1-2023. Recoveries and upgrades of NPAs, excluding write-offs and sales, were 3,761 crore in Q2-2023 compared to 5,443 crore in Q1-2023. The gross NPAs written-off in Q2-2023 was 1,103 crore and the provisioning coverage ratio on NPAs was 80.6% in Q2FY23. 

Excluding NPAs, the total fund based outstanding to all borrowers subject to resolution in accordance with the different extant regulations/guidelines dropped to 6,713 crore or 0.7% of total loans for Q2FY23 from 7,376 crore in Q1FY23. As of September 30, 2022, the Bank has provisions of 2,059 crore against these borrowers that were undergoing resolution. On September 30, 2022, the Bank also has 10,000 crore in contingency provisions, and the loan and non-fund based outstanding to performing borrowers with credit ratings of BB and lower were dropped to 7,638 crore in Q2 from 8,209 crore in Q1FY23.

Excluding NPAs, the total fund based outstanding to all borrowers subject to resolution in accordance with the different extant regulations/guidelines dropped to 6,713 crore or 0.7% of total loans for Q2FY23 from 7,376 crore in Q1FY23. As of September 30, 2022, the Bank has provisions of 2,059 crore against these borrowers that were undergoing resolution. On September 30, 2022, the Bank also has 10,000 crore in contingency provisions, and the loan and non-fund based outstanding to performing borrowers with credit ratings of BB and lower were dropped to 7,638 crore in Q2 from 8,209 crore in Q1FY23.

For Q2FY23, the Bank's total capital adequacy ratio was 18.27%, and its Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio was 17.51%, versus the minimum regulatory standards of 11.70% and 9.70%, respectively. These figures include profits for the six months ending (H1-2023). In the first half of 2023, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's (ICICI Life) Value of New Business (VNB) climbed by 25% YoY to 1,092 crore. From FY2022 to H1 2023, the VNB margin improved from 28.0% to 31.0%. To 3,519 crore in H1-2023, the annualised premium equivalent climbed by 10% YoY. Comparing Q2-2023 to Q2-2022, the profit after tax dropped to 199 crore from 445 crore.

For Q2FY23, the Bank's total capital adequacy ratio was 18.27%, and its Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio was 17.51%, versus the minimum regulatory standards of 11.70% and 9.70%, respectively. These figures include profits for the six months ending (H1-2023). In the first half of 2023, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's (ICICI Life) Value of New Business (VNB) climbed by 25% YoY to 1,092 crore. From FY2022 to H1 2023, the VNB margin improved from 28.0% to 31.0%. To 3,519 crore in H1-2023, the annualised premium equivalent climbed by 10% YoY. Comparing Q2-2023 to Q2-2022, the profit after tax dropped to 199 crore from 445 crore.

The ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's (ICICI General) Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) increased 17% YoY to 5,185 crore in Q2 2023 from 4,424 crore in Q2 2022. The combined ratio was 105.1% in Q2-2023 compared to 105.3% in Q2-2022. From 447 crore in Q2 2022 to 591 crore in Q2 2023, ICICI General's profit after tax climbed by 32%.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's (ICICI General) Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) increased 17% YoY to 5,185 crore in Q2 2023 from 4,424 crore in Q2 2022. The combined ratio was 105.1% in Q2-2023 compared to 105.3% in Q2-2022. From 447 crore in Q2 2022 to 591 crore in Q2 2023, ICICI General's profit after tax climbed by 32%.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company's profit after tax increased by 6% YoY to 406 crore in Q2-2023 from 383 crore in Q2-2022. On a consolidated basis, ICICI Securities' profit after tax dropped from 351 crore in Q2-2022 to 300 crore in Q2-2023.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company's profit after tax increased by 6% YoY to 406 crore in Q2-2023 from 383 crore in Q2-2022. On a consolidated basis, ICICI Securities' profit after tax dropped from 351 crore in Q2-2022 to 300 crore in Q2-2023.

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP