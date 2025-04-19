ICICI Bank sees RBI repo rate cuts impacting margins
Summary
- ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of ₹12,630 crore for the three months through March, up 18% from the same period last year. It beat Bloomberg’s consensus estimate of ₹11,897 crore in quarterly profit for Q4FY25.
Mumbai: ICICI Bank expects its net interest margins to come under pressure in the months ahead, as the Reserve Bank of India’s repo rate cuts begin to bite. The private sector lender anticipates further easing from the central bank, a senior executive said on Saturday—offering a cautious outlook even as the bank reported strong earnings.