ICICI Bank sees RBI repo rate cuts impacting margins

“ICICI reported yet another strong quarter on the profitability front with the RoA (return on asset) climbing above 2.5% (+16 bps QoQ), thanks to a sharp net interest margin improvement and continued ultra-low credit costs, helping it deliver an EPS (earnings per share) growth of 17% YoY (vs. 11% consensus)," analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein (India) Pvt Ltd said in a note to clients on Saturday.