ICICI Bank sees turnaround in business momentum in Q2

MUMBAI: Private sector lender ICICI Bank said business momentum re-bounded sharply in the second quarter. Its retail loan book grew 6% sequentially during July-September and 12.8% year-on-year. The bank’s management said that disbursement in housing loans during the second quarter crossed pre-pandemic levels while auto loans remained the same.

Credit card spends also recovered to 85% of pre-covid levels. The growth in small and medium enterprises (SME) loans was strong with the lender disbursing ₹10,600 crore under the Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

"We are focused on risk calibrated growth," said Sandeep Batra, president, ICICI Bank, adding that the bank saw its highest ever home loan disbursements in September. “Covid related impact won’t be there next year as economic activity is coming back"

The lender did not make any additional provisioning for covid-19 induced bad loans as it had “front-loaded" them in the June quarter. Batra maintained that the bank had made adequate provisions in March and June to take care of any slippages arising out of the covid impact going forward.

It has received requests for one-time restructuring of corporate accounts worth ₹2,100 crore in the second quarter. However, the estimated restructuring is expected to be less than 1% of the total loan book, Batra said in his call to analysts.

“We are confident that the Covid-19 provisions we have already made will completely cushion the balance sheet from potential credit losses which may arise due to the pandemic. We expect a normalisation of credit costs in fiscal 2022 based on our current expectations of economic activity and portfolio trends," Batra added.

Gross NPA as a percentage of total assets stood at 5.17% at the end of September quarter compared with 6.37% in the previous quarter. The bank added fresh bad loans worth ₹3,017 crore at the end of September quarter, of which retail loans comprised ₹1,749 crore and corporate and SME loans made up for ₹1,268 crore.

The management added that trends in collections across the loan portfolio in September and October were close to pre-covid levels and in line with or better than expectations. The demand resolution for retail EMI and credit card portfolio was about 97% of pre-covid levels in September.

All these factors including lower provisioning, profit from sale on investment in its subsidiary, and higher net interests income helped the bank report a record growth in profit in the second quarter. Net profit rose six-fold year-on-year to ₹4,251 crore for the quarter ended 30 September.

The bank, which raised ₹15,000 crore in August to bolster its capital ratios, has set aside ₹8,772 crore of provisions for any potential covid impact.

