ICICI Bank's Q2 net profit surges six-fold year-on-year, asset quality improves

Asset quality improved during the quarter with gross non-performing assets falling to ₹38,989 crore from ₹45,638 crore a year ago.
2 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2020, 04:14 PM IST Gopika Gopakumar

NEW DELHI: Private sector lender ICICI Bank Ltd on Saturday reported a six-fold year-on-year jump in its September quarter net profit to 4,251 crore, led by higher treasury income from sale of investments and a rise in net interest income. In the year-ago period, net profit stood at 654.96 crore.

Treasury income stood at 542 crore at the end of September quarter compared with 341 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. During the quarter, the bank sold 2% stake in ICICI Securities resulting in a gain of 305 crore.

The bank’s core income or net interest income rose 16% year-on-year to 9,366 crore as on 30 September from 8,057 crore. Net interest margin fell to 3.57% from 3.64% in the previous quarter, reflecting higher liquidity due to strong deposit inflows and limited credit demand because of the lockdown.

Asset quality improved during the September quarter with gross non-performing assets falling to 38,989 crore from 45,638 crore during the corresponding period a year ago. Gross NPAs as a percentage of total assets stood at 5.17% at the end of the quarter compared with 6.37% in April-June.

During the quarter, the bank added fresh bad loans worth 3,017 crore while recoveries and upgrades, excluding write-offs, from NPAs stood at 1,945 crore.

The bank made higher provisions of 2,995 crore as on 30 September compared with 2507 crore provided during the corresponding period a year ago. Provisions worth 497 crore were made for loans aggregating to 1,410 crore that were not classified as non-performing pursuant to the Supreme Court’s interim order directing that accounts which were not classified as non-performing till 31 August should not be classified as such until further orders.

ICICI Bank saw a 10% year-on-year credit growth while deposits growth of 20% during the quarter under review.

