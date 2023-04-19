Home / Companies / Company Results /  ICICI Securities PAT drops by 23% yoy to 263 crore
ICICI Securities declared its financial result for the fourth quarter of FY23. The company reported a 5 per cent growth in its retail revenue to 778 crore, against the corresponding quarter last year. Its PAT for the quarter stood at 263 crore, down 23% YoY.

