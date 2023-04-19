ICICI Securities PAT drops by 23% yoy to 263 crore

ICICI Securities PAT drops by 23% yoy to ₹263 crore1 min read . 08:21 PM IST
ICICI Securities declared its financial result for the fourth quarter of FY23. The company reported a 5 per cent growth in its retail revenue to ₹778 crore, against the corresponding quarter last year. Its PAT for the quarter stood at ₹263 crore, down 23% YoY.
