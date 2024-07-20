ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 48.68% YOY

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 18.08% YoY & profit increased by 48.68% YoY

Livemint
Published20 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q1 Results Live
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q1 Results Live

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 18.08% & the profit increased by 48.68% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.71% and the profit increased by 11.72%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.3% q-o-q & decreased by 16.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7.84% q-o-q & increased by 52.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.22 for Q1 which increased by 46.01% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has delivered 1.75% return in the last 1 week, 32.67% return in last 6 months and 34.54% YTD return.

Currently the ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has a market cap of 94247.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1916 & 1266 respectively.

As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5350.265158.62+3.71%4531.22+18.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total455.9382.15+19.3%544.53-16.28%
Total Operating Expense4818.44665.44+3.28%4183.35+15.18%
Operating Income531.86493.18+7.84%347.87+52.89%
Net Income Before Taxes773.99697.79+10.92%520.01+48.84%
Net Income580.37519.5+11.72%390.36+48.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.2211.44-1.94%7.69+46.01%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>580.37Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5350.26Cr
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 10:37 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 48.68% YOY

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

157.75
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-8.6 (-5.17%)

Tata Power

414.15
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-15.85 (-3.69%)

Bharat Electronics

306.30
03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-7.2 (-2.3%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

137.55
03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
-4.9 (-3.44%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

102.11
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
4.68 (4.8%)

Rail Vikas Nigam

614.00
03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
27.65 (4.72%)

Jubilant Pharmova

752.25
03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
25.3 (3.48%)

One 97 Communications

458.70
03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
13.65 (3.07%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,925.00-1,347.00
    Chennai
    74,558.00-1,566.00
    Delhi
    75,144.00-389.00
    Kolkata
    74,558.00-531.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue