ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 48.68% YOY

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 18.08% & the profit increased by 48.68% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.71% and the profit increased by 11.72%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.3% q-o-q & decreased by 16.28% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 7.84% q-o-q & increased by 52.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.22 for Q1 which increased by 46.01% Y-o-Y.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has delivered 1.75% return in the last 1 week, 32.67% return in last 6 months and 34.54% YTD return.
Currently the ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹94247.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1916 & ₹1266 respectively.
As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5350.26
|5158.62
|+3.71%
|4531.22
|+18.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|455.9
|382.15
|+19.3%
|544.53
|-16.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|4818.4
|4665.44
|+3.28%
|4183.35
|+15.18%
|Operating Income
|531.86
|493.18
|+7.84%
|347.87
|+52.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|773.99
|697.79
|+10.92%
|520.01
|+48.84%
|Net Income
|580.37
|519.5
|+11.72%
|390.36
|+48.68%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.22
|11.44
|-1.94%
|7.69
|+46.01%