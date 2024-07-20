Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 48.68% YOY

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 48.68% YOY

Livemint

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 18.08% YoY & profit increased by 48.68% YoY

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q1 Results Live

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 18.08% & the profit increased by 48.68% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.71% and the profit increased by 11.72%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.3% q-o-q & decreased by 16.28% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was up by 7.84% q-o-q & increased by 52.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.22 for Q1 which increased by 46.01% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has delivered 1.75% return in the last 1 week, 32.67% return in last 6 months and 34.54% YTD return.

Currently the ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has a market cap of 94247.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1916 & 1266 respectively.

As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5350.265158.62+3.71%4531.22+18.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total455.9382.15+19.3%544.53-16.28%
Total Operating Expense4818.44665.44+3.28%4183.35+15.18%
Operating Income531.86493.18+7.84%347.87+52.89%
Net Income Before Taxes773.99697.79+10.92%520.01+48.84%
Net Income580.37519.5+11.72%390.36+48.68%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.2211.44-1.94%7.69+46.01%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹580.37Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹5350.26Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.