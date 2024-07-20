ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 48.68% YOY

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 18.08% & the profit increased by 48.68% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.71% and the profit increased by 11.72%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 19.3% q-o-q & decreased by 16.28% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹11.22 for Q1 which increased by 46.01% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has delivered 1.75% return in the last 1 week, 32.67% return in last 6 months and 34.54% YTD return.

Currently the ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹94247.87 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1916 & ₹1266 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 22 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5350.26 5158.62 +3.71% 4531.22 +18.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 455.9 382.15 +19.3% 544.53 -16.28% Total Operating Expense 4818.4 4665.44 +3.28% 4183.35 +15.18% Operating Income 531.86 493.18 +7.84% 347.87 +52.89% Net Income Before Taxes 773.99 697.79 +10.92% 520.01 +48.84% Net Income 580.37 519.5 +11.72% 390.36 +48.68% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.22 11.44 -1.94% 7.69 +46.01%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹580.37Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹5350.26Cr

