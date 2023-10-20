ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 2.25% YOY
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 12.65% YoY & profit decreased by 2.25% YoY
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 12.65% & the profit decreased by 2.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.44% and the profit increased by 47.88%.
