ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 2.25% YOY

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 12.65% & the profit decreased by 2.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.44% and the profit increased by 47.88%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.1% q-o-q & decreased by 50.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 69.4% q-o-q & increased by 40.01% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹11.82 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 14.09% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has delivered 3.43% return in the last 1 week, 26.24% return in the last 6 months, and 9.84% YTD return.

Currently, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹66758.33 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1423.3 & ₹1049.05 respectively.

As of 20 Oct, 2023, out of 22 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Oct, 2023, was to Buy.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5049.7 4531.22 +11.44% 4482.57 +12.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 424.19 544.53 -22.1% 856.36 -50.47% Total Operating Expense 4460.42 4183.35 +6.62% 4061.7 +9.82% Operating Income 589.28 347.87 +69.4% 420.87 +40.01% Net Income Before Taxes 763.65 520.01 +46.85% 609.67 +25.26% Net Income 577.27 390.36 +47.88% 590.53 -2.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.82 7.69 +53.8% 13.76 -14.09%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹577.27Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5049.7Cr

