ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 2.25% YOY
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 12.65% YoY & profit decreased by 2.25% YoY
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 12.65% YoY & profit decreased by 2.25% YoY
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 12.65% & the profit decreased by 2.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.44% and the profit increased by 47.88%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.1% q-o-q & decreased by 50.47% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 69.4% q-o-q & increased by 40.01% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.82 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 14.09% Y-o-Y.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has delivered 3.43% return in the last 1 week, 26.24% return in the last 6 months, and 9.84% YTD return.
Currently, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹66758.33 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1423.3 & ₹1049.05 respectively.
As of 20 Oct, 2023, out of 22 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 20 Oct, 2023, was to Buy.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5049.7
|4531.22
|+11.44%
|4482.57
|+12.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|424.19
|544.53
|-22.1%
|856.36
|-50.47%
|Total Operating Expense
|4460.42
|4183.35
|+6.62%
|4061.7
|+9.82%
|Operating Income
|589.28
|347.87
|+69.4%
|420.87
|+40.01%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|763.65
|520.01
|+46.85%
|609.67
|+25.26%
|Net Income
|577.27
|390.36
|+47.88%
|590.53
|-2.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.82
|7.69
|+53.8%
|13.76
|-14.09%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹577.27Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹5049.7Cr
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!