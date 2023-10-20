Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 2.25% YOY

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 2.25% YOY

Livemint

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 12.65% YoY & profit decreased by 2.25% YoY

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 FY24 Results

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared their Q2 FY24 results on 18 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 12.65% & the profit decreased by 2.25% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 11.44% and the profit increased by 47.88%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.1% q-o-q & decreased by 50.47% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 69.4% q-o-q & increased by 40.01% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.82 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 14.09% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has delivered 3.43% return in the last 1 week, 26.24% return in the last 6 months, and 9.84% YTD return.

Currently, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has a market cap of 66758.33 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1423.3 & 1049.05 respectively.

As of 20 Oct, 2023, out of 22 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 8 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Oct, 2023, was to Buy.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5049.74531.22+11.44%4482.57+12.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total424.19544.53-22.1%856.36-50.47%
Total Operating Expense4460.424183.35+6.62%4061.7+9.82%
Operating Income589.28347.87+69.4%420.87+40.01%
Net Income Before Taxes763.65520.01+46.85%609.67+25.26%
Net Income577.27390.36+47.88%590.53-2.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.827.69+53.8%13.76-14.09%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹577.27Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5049.7Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 02:50 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.