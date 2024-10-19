ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 20.21% YoY

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 Results Live : ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared their Q2 results on 18 Oct, 2024, showcasing significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 16.47% year-over-year, while profit surged by 20.21%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 9.93%, and profit saw a rise of 19.57%.
In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 1.55% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 5.81% year-over-year. This indicates a focused approach to managing costs amidst growing revenues.
The company reported an impressive operating income increase of 25.33% quarter-over-quarter and 13.12% year-over-year, reflecting a robust operational performance. Earnings per share (EPS) also saw a notable increase, reaching ₹13.84 for Q2, a rise of 17.11% year-over-year.
Despite a recent dip of -1.9% in stock value over the last week, ICICI Lombard has delivered strong returns of 19.32% over the last six months and an impressive 43.68% year-to-date. The company's market capitalization currently stands at ₹100,952.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2301.9 and a low of ₹1332.25.
As of 19 Oct, 2024, analysts have mixed opinions on the stock. Out of 22 analysts covering the company, only one has given a 'Strong Sell' rating, two have rated it 'Sell', six have rated it 'Hold', eight have rated it 'Buy', and five have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation is to 'Buy', indicating confidence in the company's future prospects.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5881.5
|5350.26
|+9.93%
|5049.7
|+16.47%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|448.84
|455.9
|-1.55%
|424.19
|+5.81%
|Total Operating Expense
|5214.9
|4818.4
|+8.23%
|4460.42
|+16.91%
|Operating Income
|666.6
|531.86
|+25.33%
|589.28
|+13.12%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|919.01
|773.99
|+18.74%
|763.65
|+20.34%
|Net Income
|693.95
|580.37
|+19.57%
|577.27
|+20.21%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.84
|11.22
|+23.37%
|11.82
|+17.11%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess