ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 20.21% YoY

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 16.47% YoY & profit increased by 20.21% YoY

Livemint
Published19 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 Results Live
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 Results Live

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 Results Live : ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared their Q2 results on 18 Oct, 2024, showcasing significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 16.47% year-over-year, while profit surged by 20.21%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 9.93%, and profit saw a rise of 19.57%.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 1.55% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 5.81% year-over-year. This indicates a focused approach to managing costs amidst growing revenues.

The company reported an impressive operating income increase of 25.33% quarter-over-quarter and 13.12% year-over-year, reflecting a robust operational performance. Earnings per share (EPS) also saw a notable increase, reaching 13.84 for Q2, a rise of 17.11% year-over-year.

Despite a recent dip of -1.9% in stock value over the last week, ICICI Lombard has delivered strong returns of 19.32% over the last six months and an impressive 43.68% year-to-date. The company's market capitalization currently stands at 100,952.7 crore, with a 52-week high of 2301.9 and a low of 1332.25.

As of 19 Oct, 2024, analysts have mixed opinions on the stock. Out of 22 analysts covering the company, only one has given a 'Strong Sell' rating, two have rated it 'Sell', six have rated it 'Hold', eight have rated it 'Buy', and five have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation is to 'Buy', indicating confidence in the company's future prospects.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5881.55350.26+9.93%5049.7+16.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total448.84455.9-1.55%424.19+5.81%
Total Operating Expense5214.94818.4+8.23%4460.42+16.91%
Operating Income666.6531.86+25.33%589.28+13.12%
Net Income Before Taxes919.01773.99+18.74%763.65+20.34%
Net Income693.95580.37+19.57%577.27+20.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.8411.22+23.37%11.82+17.11%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹693.95Cr
₹5881.5Cr
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 20.21% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,005.00870.00
      Chennai
      79,011.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,163.00870.00
      Kolkata
      79,015.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.