ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 20.21% YoY

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 Results Live : ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared their Q2 results on 18 Oct, 2024, showcasing significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 16.47% year-over-year, while profit surged by 20.21%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 9.93%, and profit saw a rise of 19.57%.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 1.55% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 5.81% year-over-year. This indicates a focused approach to managing costs amidst growing revenues.

The company reported an impressive operating income increase of 25.33% quarter-over-quarter and 13.12% year-over-year, reflecting a robust operational performance. Earnings per share (EPS) also saw a notable increase, reaching ₹13.84 for Q2, a rise of 17.11% year-over-year.

Despite a recent dip of -1.9% in stock value over the last week, ICICI Lombard has delivered strong returns of 19.32% over the last six months and an impressive 43.68% year-to-date. The company's market capitalization currently stands at ₹100,952.7 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2301.9 and a low of ₹1332.25.

As of 19 Oct, 2024, analysts have mixed opinions on the stock. Out of 22 analysts covering the company, only one has given a 'Strong Sell' rating, two have rated it 'Sell', six have rated it 'Hold', eight have rated it 'Buy', and five have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation is to 'Buy', indicating confidence in the company's future prospects.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5881.5 5350.26 +9.93% 5049.7 +16.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 448.84 455.9 -1.55% 424.19 +5.81% Total Operating Expense 5214.9 4818.4 +8.23% 4460.42 +16.91% Operating Income 666.6 531.86 +25.33% 589.28 +13.12% Net Income Before Taxes 919.01 773.99 +18.74% 763.65 +20.34% Net Income 693.95 580.37 +19.57% 577.27 +20.21% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.84 11.22 +23.37% 11.82 +17.11%