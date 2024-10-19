Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 20.21% YoY

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 20.21% YoY

Livemint

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 16.47% YoY & profit increased by 20.21% YoY

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 Results Live

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q2 Results Live : ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared their Q2 results on 18 Oct, 2024, showcasing significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 16.47% year-over-year, while profit surged by 20.21%. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 9.93%, and profit saw a rise of 19.57%.

In terms of operational efficiency, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a slight decline of 1.55% quarter-over-quarter, although they increased by 5.81% year-over-year. This indicates a focused approach to managing costs amidst growing revenues.

The company reported an impressive operating income increase of 25.33% quarter-over-quarter and 13.12% year-over-year, reflecting a robust operational performance. Earnings per share (EPS) also saw a notable increase, reaching 13.84 for Q2, a rise of 17.11% year-over-year.

Despite a recent dip of -1.9% in stock value over the last week, ICICI Lombard has delivered strong returns of 19.32% over the last six months and an impressive 43.68% year-to-date. The company's market capitalization currently stands at 100,952.7 crore, with a 52-week high of 2301.9 and a low of 1332.25.

As of 19 Oct, 2024, analysts have mixed opinions on the stock. Out of 22 analysts covering the company, only one has given a 'Strong Sell' rating, two have rated it 'Sell', six have rated it 'Hold', eight have rated it 'Buy', and five have given a 'Strong Buy' rating. The consensus recommendation is to 'Buy', indicating confidence in the company's future prospects.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5881.55350.26+9.93%5049.7+16.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total448.84455.9-1.55%424.19+5.81%
Total Operating Expense5214.94818.4+8.23%4460.42+16.91%
Operating Income666.6531.86+25.33%589.28+13.12%
Net Income Before Taxes919.01773.99+18.74%763.65+20.34%
Net Income693.95580.37+19.57%577.27+20.21%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.8411.22+23.37%11.82+17.11%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹693.95Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹5881.5Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.