ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 22.39% YoY

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 14.08% & the profit increased by 22.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.95% and the profit decreased by 25.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.06% q-o-q & decreased by 50.65% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 35.56% q-o-q & increased by 37.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹9.28 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 29.38% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has delivered -1.49% return in the last 1 week, 1.67% return in the last 6 months, and -3.23% YTD return.

Currently, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹67649.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1492 & ₹1049.05 respectively.

As of 18 Jan, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 18 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5001.84 5049.7 -0.95% 4384.69 +14.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 492.3 424.19 +16.06% 997.49 -50.65% Total Operating Expense 4622.09 4460.42 +3.62% 4108.43 +12.5% Operating Income 379.75 589.28 -35.56% 276.26 +37.46% Net Income Before Taxes 573.73 763.65 -24.87% 465.26 +23.31% Net Income 431.46 577.27 -25.26% 352.53 +22.39% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.28 11.82 -21.48% 7.17 +29.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹431.46Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5001.84Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!