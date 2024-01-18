ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 22.39% YoY
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 14.08% YoY & Profit Increased by 22.39% YoY
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 14.08% & the profit increased by 22.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.95% and the profit decreased by 25.26%.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message