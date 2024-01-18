Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 22.39% YoY

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 22.39% YoY

Livemint

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 14.08% YoY & Profit Increased by 22.39% YoY

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 14.08% & the profit increased by 22.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.95% and the profit decreased by 25.26%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.06% q-o-q & decreased by 50.65% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 35.56% q-o-q & increased by 37.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.28 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 29.38% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has delivered -1.49% return in the last 1 week, 1.67% return in the last 6 months, and -3.23% YTD return.

Currently, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has a market cap of 67649.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1492 & 1049.05 respectively.

As of 18 Jan, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 18 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5001.845049.7-0.95%4384.69+14.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total492.3424.19+16.06%997.49-50.65%
Total Operating Expense4622.094460.42+3.62%4108.43+12.5%
Operating Income379.75589.28-35.56%276.26+37.46%
Net Income Before Taxes573.73763.65-24.87%465.26+23.31%
Net Income431.46577.27-25.26%352.53+22.39%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.2811.82-21.48%7.17+29.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹431.46Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5001.84Cr

