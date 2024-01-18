ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 22.39% YoY

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 14.08% & the profit increased by 22.39% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0.95% and the profit decreased by 25.26%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.06% q-o-q & decreased by 50.65% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 35.56% q-o-q & increased by 37.46% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.28 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 29.38% Y-o-Y.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has delivered -1.49% return in the last 1 week, 1.67% return in the last 6 months, and -3.23% YTD return.
Currently, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹67649.74 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1492 & ₹1049.05 respectively.
As of 18 Jan, 2024, out of 21 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given a Sell rating, 4 analysts have given a Hold rating, 7 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 18 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5001.84
|5049.7
|-0.95%
|4384.69
|+14.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|492.3
|424.19
|+16.06%
|997.49
|-50.65%
|Total Operating Expense
|4622.09
|4460.42
|+3.62%
|4108.43
|+12.5%
|Operating Income
|379.75
|589.28
|-35.56%
|276.26
|+37.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|573.73
|763.65
|-24.87%
|465.26
|+23.31%
|Net Income
|431.46
|577.27
|-25.26%
|352.53
|+22.39%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.28
|11.82
|-21.48%
|7.17
|+29.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹431.46Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹5001.84Cr
