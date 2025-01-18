ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q3 Results 2025:ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 17.72% & the profit increased by 67.89% YoY. Profit at ₹724.38 crore and revenue at ₹5888.41 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.12% and the profit increased by 4.39%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.05% q-o-q & decreased by 15.25% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 3.59% q-o-q & increased by 81.84% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹14.4 for Q3 which increased by 55.17% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has delivered 1.04% return in the last 1 week, -0.14% return in last 6 months and 6.72% YTD return.

Currently the ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹94486.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2301.9 & ₹1423 respectively.

As of 18 Jan, 2025 out of 24 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 18 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5888.41 5881.5 +0.12% 5001.84 +17.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 417.21 448.84 -7.05% 492.3 -15.25% Total Operating Expense 5197.86 5214.9 -0.33% 4622.09 +12.46% Operating Income 690.55 666.6 +3.59% 379.75 +81.84% Net Income Before Taxes 960.11 919.01 +4.47% 573.73 +67.35% Net Income 724.38 693.95 +4.39% 431.46 +67.89% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.4 13.84 +4.05% 9.28 +55.17%