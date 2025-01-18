ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q3 Results 2025:ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 17.72% & the profit increased by 67.89% YoY. Profit at ₹724.38 crore and revenue at ₹5888.41 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.12% and the profit increased by 4.39%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.05% q-o-q & decreased by 15.25% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 3.59% q-o-q & increased by 81.84% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹14.4 for Q3 which increased by 55.17% Y-o-Y.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has delivered 1.04% return in the last 1 week, -0.14% return in last 6 months and 6.72% YTD return.
Currently the ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹94486.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2301.9 & ₹1423 respectively.
As of 18 Jan, 2025 out of 24 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 18 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5888.41
|5881.5
|+0.12%
|5001.84
|+17.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|417.21
|448.84
|-7.05%
|492.3
|-15.25%
|Total Operating Expense
|5197.86
|5214.9
|-0.33%
|4622.09
|+12.46%
|Operating Income
|690.55
|666.6
|+3.59%
|379.75
|+81.84%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|960.11
|919.01
|+4.47%
|573.73
|+67.35%
|Net Income
|724.38
|693.95
|+4.39%
|431.46
|+67.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.4
|13.84
|+4.05%
|9.28
|+55.17%
