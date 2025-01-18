ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 67.89% YOY, profit at ₹724.38 crore and revenue at ₹5888.41 crore

Published18 Jan 2025, 11:05 AM IST
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q3 Results 2025 on 18 Jan, 2025

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q3 Results 2025:ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared their Q3 results on 17 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 17.72% & the profit increased by 67.89% YoY. Profit at 724.38 crore and revenue at 5888.41 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.12% and the profit increased by 4.39%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.05% q-o-q & decreased by 15.25% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 3.59% q-o-q & increased by 81.84% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 14.4 for Q3 which increased by 55.17% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has delivered 1.04% return in the last 1 week, -0.14% return in last 6 months and 6.72% YTD return.

Currently the ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has a market cap of 94486.98 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2301.9 & 1423 respectively.

As of 18 Jan, 2025 out of 24 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 18 Jan, 2025 was to Buy.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5888.415881.5+0.12%5001.84+17.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total417.21448.84-7.05%492.3-15.25%
Total Operating Expense5197.865214.9-0.33%4622.09+12.46%
Operating Income690.55666.6+3.59%379.75+81.84%
Net Income Before Taxes960.11919.01+4.47%573.73+67.35%
Net Income724.38693.95+4.39%431.46+67.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.413.84+4.05%9.28+55.17%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹724.38Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹5888.41Cr

First Published:18 Jan 2025, 11:05 AM IST
