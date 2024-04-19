Active Stocks
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 18.89% YOY

Livemint

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.29% YoY & profit increased by 18.89% YoY

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q4 FY24 Results LivePremium
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q4 FY24 Results Live

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared their Q4 FY24 results on 17 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 1.29% & the profit increased by 18.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.13% and the profit increased by 20.41%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.37% q-o-q & decreased by 59.48% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 29.87% q-o-q & decreased by 52.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.44 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 30.4% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has delivered -3.63% return in the last 1 week, 21.19% return in last 6 months and 16.09% YTD return.

Currently the ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has a market cap of 81226.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1734.9 & 1055 respectively.

As of 19 Apr, 2024 out of 21 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5158.625001.84+3.13%5092.93+1.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total382.15492.3-22.37%943.2-59.48%
Total Operating Expense4665.444622.09+0.94%4055.44+15.04%
Operating Income493.18379.75+29.87%1037.49-52.46%
Net Income Before Taxes697.79573.73+21.62%572.51+21.88%
Net Income519.5431.46+20.41%436.96+18.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.449.28+23.3%8.78+30.4%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹519.5Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5158.62Cr

Published: 19 Apr 2024, 03:51 AM IST
