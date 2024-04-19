ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 18.89% YOY
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.29% YoY & profit increased by 18.89% YoY
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared their Q4 FY24 results on 17 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 1.29% & the profit increased by 18.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.13% and the profit increased by 20.41%.
