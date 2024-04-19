ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 18.89% YOY

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared their Q4 FY24 results on 17 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 1.29% & the profit increased by 18.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.13% and the profit increased by 20.41%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.37% q-o-q & decreased by 59.48% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 29.87% q-o-q & decreased by 52.46% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹11.44 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 30.4% Y-o-Y.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has delivered -3.63% return in the last 1 week, 21.19% return in last 6 months and 16.09% YTD return.
Currently the ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹81226.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1734.9 & ₹1055 respectively.
As of 19 Apr, 2024 out of 21 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 19 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|5158.62
|5001.84
|+3.13%
|5092.93
|+1.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|382.15
|492.3
|-22.37%
|943.2
|-59.48%
|Total Operating Expense
|4665.44
|4622.09
|+0.94%
|4055.44
|+15.04%
|Operating Income
|493.18
|379.75
|+29.87%
|1037.49
|-52.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|697.79
|573.73
|+21.62%
|572.51
|+21.88%
|Net Income
|519.5
|431.46
|+20.41%
|436.96
|+18.89%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|11.44
|9.28
|+23.3%
|8.78
|+30.4%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹519.5Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹5158.62Cr
