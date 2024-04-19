ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 18.89% YOY

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared their Q4 FY24 results on 17 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 1.29% & the profit increased by 18.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.13% and the profit increased by 20.41%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.37% q-o-q & decreased by 59.48% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 29.87% q-o-q & decreased by 52.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹11.44 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 30.4% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has delivered -3.63% return in the last 1 week, 21.19% return in last 6 months and 16.09% YTD return.

Currently the ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹81226.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1734.9 & ₹1055 respectively.

As of 19 Apr, 2024 out of 21 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 5158.62 5001.84 +3.13% 5092.93 +1.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 382.15 492.3 -22.37% 943.2 -59.48% Total Operating Expense 4665.44 4622.09 +0.94% 4055.44 +15.04% Operating Income 493.18 379.75 +29.87% 1037.49 -52.46% Net Income Before Taxes 697.79 573.73 +21.62% 572.51 +21.88% Net Income 519.5 431.46 +20.41% 436.96 +18.89% Diluted Normalized EPS 11.44 9.28 +23.3% 8.78 +30.4%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹519.5Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹5158.62Cr

