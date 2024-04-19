Hello User
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 18.89% YOY

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 18.89% YOY

Livemint

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.29% YoY & profit increased by 18.89% YoY

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Q4 FY24 Results Live

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared their Q4 FY24 results on 17 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 1.29% & the profit increased by 18.89% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 3.13% and the profit increased by 20.41%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 22.37% q-o-q & decreased by 59.48% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 29.87% q-o-q & decreased by 52.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 11.44 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 30.4% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has delivered -3.63% return in the last 1 week, 21.19% return in last 6 months and 16.09% YTD return.

Currently the ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has a market cap of 81226.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1734.9 & 1055 respectively.

As of 19 Apr, 2024 out of 21 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating & 6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue5158.625001.84+3.13%5092.93+1.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total382.15492.3-22.37%943.2-59.48%
Total Operating Expense4665.444622.09+0.94%4055.44+15.04%
Operating Income493.18379.75+29.87%1037.49-52.46%
Net Income Before Taxes697.79573.73+21.62%572.51+21.88%
Net Income519.5431.46+20.41%436.96+18.89%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.449.28+23.3%8.78+30.4%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹519.5Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹5158.62Cr

