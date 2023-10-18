ICICI Lombard Q2 results: ICICI Lombard General Insurance released their July-September quarter results on Wednesday and reported a 2.2% year-on-year dip in net profits which declined from ₹590.5 crore during Q2FY23 to ₹577.3 crore during the quarter under review. The company also declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share. ICICI Lombard had a good quarter when it comes to Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) which rose by 17.4% YoY to ₹6,086 crore in Q2FY24 from ₹5,185 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

ICICI Lombard also shared the half-yearly results along with quarterly and reported a 3% rise in net profit to ₹968 crore during H1FY24 compared to ₹940 crore during H1FY23. In terms of GDPI, the half-yearly growth is good at 18.2% YoY. The GDPI of ICICI Lombard grew from ₹10,555 crore during H1FY23 to ₹12,472 crore during H2FY24.

During Q2, the combined ratio of ICICI Lombard stood at 103.9% as against 105.1% during the same period last year while the Return on Average Equity (ROAE) was 21.1% in Q2 FY24 compared to 24.5% in Q2FY23.

Changes in Senior Management Personnel

While sharing the results of its second quarter, the company also announced some changes in the position of Senior Management Personnel.

“Based on the recommendation of the Board Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board have approved changes in Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the Company. As part of organisational structure changes, Mr. Amit Gupta, Vice President is being designated as SMP of the Company. Further, existing SMPs namely Mr. Deepak Negi, Mr. Mukul Kamboj and Mr. Hemant Singla will now report to Mr. Amit Gupta and accordingly they will cease to be SMPs of the company," the release from ICICI Lombard said.

The shares of ICICI Lombard closed 0.11% down on Wednesday at ₹1,358.25 apiece on the BSE.

