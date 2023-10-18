ICICI Lombard Q2 results: Net profit dips 2.2% YoY to ₹577.3 crore, declares interim dividend
ICICI Lombard Q2 results: ICICI Lombard General Insurance released their July-September quarter results on Wednesday and reported a 2.2% year-on-year dip in net profits which declined from ₹590.5 crore during Q2FY23 to ₹577.3 crore during the quarter under review. The company also declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share. ICICI Lombard had a good quarter when it comes to Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) which rose by 17.4% YoY to ₹6,086 crore in Q2FY24 from ₹5,185 crore during the same quarter a year ago.