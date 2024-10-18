ICICI Lombard Q2 Results: Net profit rises 20% to ₹694 crore, dividend declared

  • ICICI Lombard Q2 Results: ICICI Lombard reported a 20 per cent rise in Q2FY25 net profit to 694 crore. An interim dividend of 5.5 per share declared.

Riya R Alex
Published18 Oct 2024, 09:32 PM IST
ICICI Lombard Q2 Results: Net profit rose 20 per cent in September quarter
ICICI Lombard Q2 Results: Net profit rose 20 per cent in September quarter

ICICI Lombard Q2 Results: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company declared the July to September for fiscal 2024-25 (Q2FY25) results on Friday, October 18. The company reported a 20.2 per cent rise in net profit at 694 crore compared to 577 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

The total income in the July to September quarter rose by 15.8 per cent to 5,850 crore from 5,049 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The insurance company declared an interim dividend of 5.5 per equity share, which is 55 per cent of the face value of 10 each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The record date for the interim dividend is October 28. The Interim Dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or before Saturday, November 16.

“The interim dividend will be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on the Record date i.e. Monday, October 28, 2024. The Interim Dividend will be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company on or before Saturday, November 16, 2024,” the company said in an exchange filing.

 

Also Read | Jio Financial Services Q2 Result: Net profit up 3% to ₹689 cr; 5 key takeaways

ICICI Lombard reported a 10.7 per cent rise in its written gross premium at 6,948 crore from 6,272 crore in the same quarter last year.

The net premium rose by 14 per cent at 4,835 crore from 4,240 crore in the same period last year.

The company reported a rise in total expenditure by 16.4 per cent at 5,186 crore from 4,452 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

 

Also Read | Q2 Results: Tata Consumer Products profit up 0.9% at ₹367.21 crore

The basic earnings per share (EPS) are 14.05, up from 11.75 in the same quarter the previous year.

About ICICI Lombard General Insurance

ICICI Lombard is a private general insurance company, which is a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

 

Also Read | Q2 results today: Elecon Engineering, ICICI Lombard & more to report earnings

The company offers a range of insurance, such as Car insurance, Bike insurance, Health insurance, Travel insurance, Crop insurance, Fire insurance, Personal accident insurance, Marine insurance, Engineering insurance, and Liability insurance.

The insurance company declared April to June quarter results on July 19, reporting an increase in profit by 48.68 per cent whereas the topline increased by 18.08 per cent on an year on year basis. The revenue in the same quarter grew by 3. 71 per cent on an year on year basis, as Mint reported on July 20.

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 09:32 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsICICI Lombard Q2 Results: Net profit rises 20% to ₹694 crore, dividend declared

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,560.25
    03:41 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    218.15 (3.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    232.00
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.9 (3.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,972.70
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    33.8 (1.74%)
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.