ICICI Lombard records 40% rise in Q4 PAT, earns net premium of ₹3,726 cr; declares dividend1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 07:39 PM IST
- The company's board has proposed final dividend of ₹ 5.50 per share for FY2023. The payment is subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.for a respective fiscal year.
ICICI Bank-backed general insurance arm, ICICI Lombard on Tuesday beats estimates in terms of profitability for the fourth quarter of FY23. The company posted a net profit of ₹436.96 crore in Q4FY23, rising by 39.82% compared to a profit of ₹312.51 crore in the same quarter a year ago. However, the company's net premium earned in Q4FY23 witnessed a mixed performance with an upside of over 12% YoY but down by 1.7% sequentially. The general insurer has also declared a dividend.
