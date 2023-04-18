ICICI Bank-backed general insurance arm, ICICI Lombard on Tuesday beats estimates in terms of profitability for the fourth quarter of FY23. The company posted a net profit of ₹436.96 crore in Q4FY23, rising by 39.82% compared to a profit of ₹312.51 crore in the same quarter a year ago. However, the company's net premium earned in Q4FY23 witnessed a mixed performance with an upside of over 12% YoY but down by 1.7% sequentially. The general insurer has also declared a dividend.

