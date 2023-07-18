ICICI Lombard's first quarter results: Net profit up 12%, gross premium income up 20%2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 06:56 PM IST
The Company's Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) grew by 18.9% in Q1 FY2024, reaching 63.87 billion, surpassing industry growth of 17.9%. Without crop, GDPI growth was 19.2%, outpacing the industry's 17.4% increase.
On Tuesday, July 18, the private non-life insurance provider ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company announced a 12% year-over-year (YoY) increase in net profit at ₹390.4 crore for the three months that ended June 30, 2023.
