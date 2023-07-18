The Company's Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) for Q1 FY2024 was ₹63.87 billion, showing a growth of 18.9% compared to ₹53.70 billion in Q1 FY2023. This growth exceeded the industry growth rate of 17.9%. When excluding crop-related premiums, the Company's GDPI growth was even higher at 19.2%, surpassing the industry growth rate of 17.4% in Q1 FY2024.