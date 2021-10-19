ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co Ltd on Tuesday reported nearly 47% jump in its net profit at ₹445 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of ₹303 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Net premium earned during the September 2021 quarter rose 8% at ₹9,286 crore, up from ₹8,572 crore in the year-ago quarter.

New business premium was ₹6,461 crore for during the first half of current fiscal, a growth of 45% as compared to ₹4,456 crore in the same period last year.

Claims and benefit payouts increased by 82.4% from ₹7,504 crore in the first half to ₹13,690 crore in last year period, mainly on account of increase in surrender/withdrawals and death claims.

The company had Covid-19 claims (net of reinsurance) of ₹862 crore.

The company's Managing Director and Chief Executive N S Kannan said September was the best-ever month in terms of topline (revenue) growth since the inception.

He said the net income growth was driven by the growth in the value of the new business and a massive jump in investment income which jumped to ₹13,817 crore in the quarter, from ₹8,000 crore a year ago.

Guiding towards much better days ahead, Kannan said that from the claim side, "I can very well say that we are at the end of the tunnel as claims have been steadily declining month-on-month and it hit a low of ₹75 crore in the final month of the quarter".

The company has arguably the average shortest settlement time of just one day and a settlement ratio of 97.5 per cent.

ICICI Pru said the total claims on account of Covid-19 for April-September 2021 stood at ₹1,879 crore. The full-year Covid-19 claims for the same in FY2021 were ₹354 crore.

Claims net of reinsurance during the first half of the current fiscal were ₹862 crore. It was ₹198 crore in FY2021.

The life insurer said it has a provision of ₹412 crore ( ₹332 crore in March 2021) held for future Covid-19 claims, including IBNR (incurred but not reported).

Kannan said the increased consumer awareness of the need for life insurance and the company's customer-centric products enabled it to grow new business by 62 per cent sequentially in the September 2021 quarter.

"Significantly, we posted our best-ever September on monthly sales for any year since inception... Our new business sum assured grew by 35 per cent year-on-year to ₹3.37 trillion in H1 FY2022, and we continued to be the private sector leader with an overall market share of 13.2 per cent," Kannan said.

As a result, the company's absolute VNB (value of new business) grew 45 per cent year-on-year to ₹873 crore for the first half of FY2022, he said adding that this will help in achieving the stated objective of doubling FY2019 NVB by FY2023.

"We settled all genuine claims quickly to ensure customers and their families had the required financial support in their hour of need," Kannan said.

He further said that the improvement in the pandemic situation with each passing month, increased consumer awareness on the need for life insurance and the suite of customer-centric products have enabled the company to grow new business by 62 per cent sequentially this quarter.

"Significantly, we posted our best-ever September on monthly sales for any year since inception, aided by our well-diversified product and distribution channel mix," Kannan added.

ICICI Prudential Life's stock on Tuesday closed at ₹660.15 apiece on the BSE, down 1.95 per cent from the previous close.

