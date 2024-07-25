ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.8% YOY

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 8.61% & the profit increased by 8.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.96% and the profit increased by 29.18%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.65% q-o-q & decreased by 12.62% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 104.37% q-o-q & increased by 3000.68% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.56 for Q1 which decreased by 6.43% Y-o-Y.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has delivered 6.1% return in the last 1 week, 42.1% return in last 6 months and 29.8% YTD return.
Currently the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹100106.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹697.5 & ₹463.45 respectively.
As of 25 Jul, 2024 out of 31 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|25402.37
|22487.42
|+12.96%
|23389.26
|+8.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|690.49
|653.54
|+5.65%
|790.24
|-12.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|25190.62
|22383.81
|+12.54%
|23396.56
|+7.67%
|Operating Income
|211.75
|103.61
|+104.37%
|-7.3
|+3000.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|271.02
|270.41
|+0.23%
|216.27
|+25.32%
|Net Income
|224.34
|173.67
|+29.18%
|206.19
|+8.8%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.56
|0.98
|+59.98%
|1.67
|-6.43%
