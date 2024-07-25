ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.8% YOY

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 8.61% & the profit increased by 8.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.96% and the profit increased by 29.18%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.65% q-o-q & decreased by 12.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 104.37% q-o-q & increased by 3000.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.56 for Q1 which decreased by 6.43% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has delivered 6.1% return in the last 1 week, 42.1% return in last 6 months and 29.8% YTD return.

Currently the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹100106.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹697.5 & ₹463.45 respectively.

As of 25 Jul, 2024 out of 31 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 25402.37 22487.42 +12.96% 23389.26 +8.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 690.49 653.54 +5.65% 790.24 -12.62% Total Operating Expense 25190.62 22383.81 +12.54% 23396.56 +7.67% Operating Income 211.75 103.61 +104.37% -7.3 +3000.68% Net Income Before Taxes 271.02 270.41 +0.23% 216.27 +25.32% Net Income 224.34 173.67 +29.18% 206.19 +8.8% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.56 0.98 +59.98% 1.67 -6.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹224.34Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹25402.37Cr

