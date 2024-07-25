Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.8% YOY

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 8.8% YOY

Livemint

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.61% YoY & profit increased by 8.8% YoY

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q1 Results Live

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q1 Results Live : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 8.61% & the profit increased by 8.8% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 12.96% and the profit increased by 29.18%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.65% q-o-q & decreased by 12.62% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 104.37% q-o-q & increased by 3000.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.56 for Q1 which decreased by 6.43% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has delivered 6.1% return in the last 1 week, 42.1% return in last 6 months and 29.8% YTD return.

Currently the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has a market cap of 100106.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 697.5 & 463.45 respectively.

As of 25 Jul, 2024 out of 31 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 11 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &10 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue25402.3722487.42+12.96%23389.26+8.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total690.49653.54+5.65%790.24-12.62%
Total Operating Expense25190.6222383.81+12.54%23396.56+7.67%
Operating Income211.75103.61+104.37%-7.3+3000.68%
Net Income Before Taxes271.02270.41+0.23%216.27+25.32%
Net Income224.34173.67+29.18%206.19+8.8%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.560.98+59.98%1.67-6.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹224.34Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹25402.37Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

