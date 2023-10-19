ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 21.87% YOY

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 23.07% & the profit increased by 21.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 25.64% and the profit increased by 18.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.5% q-o-q & decreased by 7.05% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2302.33% q-o-q & decreased by 33.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.71 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 22.77% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has delivered -1.19% return in the last 1 week, 18.63% return in last 6 months and 18.26% YTD return.

Currently the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹76832.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹615.6 & ₹380.7 respectively.

As of 19 Oct, 2023 out of 30 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 17392.59 23389.26 -25.64% 22608.11 -23.07% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 723.06 790.24 -8.5% 777.94 -7.05% Total Operating Expense 17231.82 23396.56 -26.35% 22366.3 -22.96% Operating Income 160.77 -7.3 +2302.33% 241.81 -33.51% Net Income Before Taxes 276.35 216.27 +27.78% 242.77 +13.83% Net Income 243.88 206.19 +18.28% 200.12 +21.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.71 1.67 +2.48% 1.39 +22.77%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹243.88Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹17392.59Cr

