ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 21.87% YOY
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 21.87% YOY

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 23.07% YoY & profit increased by 21.87% YoY

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q2 FY24 ResultsPremium
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q2 FY24 Results

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 23.07% & the profit increased by 21.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 25.64% and the profit increased by 18.28%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.5% q-o-q & decreased by 7.05% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2302.33% q-o-q & decreased by 33.51% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.71 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 22.77% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has delivered -1.19% return in the last 1 week, 18.63% return in last 6 months and 18.26% YTD return.

Currently the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has a market cap of 76832.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of 615.6 & 380.7 respectively.

As of 19 Oct, 2023 out of 30 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 19 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue17392.5923389.26-25.64%22608.11-23.07%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total723.06790.24-8.5%777.94-7.05%
Total Operating Expense17231.8223396.56-26.35%22366.3-22.96%
Operating Income160.77-7.3+2302.33%241.81-33.51%
Net Income Before Taxes276.35216.27+27.78%242.77+13.83%
Net Income243.88206.19+18.28%200.12+21.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.711.67+2.48%1.39+22.77%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹243.88Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹17392.59Cr

Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 03:43 AM IST
