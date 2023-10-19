ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 21.87% YOY
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 23.07% YoY & profit increased by 21.87% YoY
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 23.07% & the profit increased by 21.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 25.64% and the profit increased by 18.28%.
