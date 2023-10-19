ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 21.87% YOY
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declared their Q2 FY24 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 23.07% & the profit increased by 21.87% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 25.64% and the profit increased by 18.28%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.5% q-o-q & decreased by 7.05% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2302.33% q-o-q & decreased by 33.51% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.71 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 22.77% Y-o-Y.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has delivered -1.19% return in the last 1 week, 18.63% return in last 6 months and 18.26% YTD return.
Currently the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹76832.97 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹615.6 & ₹380.7 respectively.
As of 19 Oct, 2023 out of 30 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 19 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|17392.59
|23389.26
|-25.64%
|22608.11
|-23.07%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|723.06
|790.24
|-8.5%
|777.94
|-7.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|17231.82
|23396.56
|-26.35%
|22366.3
|-22.96%
|Operating Income
|160.77
|-7.3
|+2302.33%
|241.81
|-33.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|276.35
|216.27
|+27.78%
|242.77
|+13.83%
|Net Income
|243.88
|206.19
|+18.28%
|200.12
|+21.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.71
|1.67
|+2.48%
|1.39
|+22.77%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹243.88Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹17392.59Cr
