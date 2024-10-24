ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 2.92% YOY

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 44.69% YoY & profit increased by 2.92% YoY.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:07 AM IST
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company announced its Q2 results on October 22, 2024, reporting a significant topline increase of 44.69% year-on-year. The profit for the quarter also saw a rise of 2.92% compared to the same period last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 0.93%, although profit increased substantially by 11.88%. This indicates a mixed performance in terms of sequential growth.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a notable decline of 7.96% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 12.11% year-on-year, demonstrating effective cost management strategies.

Operating income surged by 12% quarter-on-quarter and saw an impressive increase of 47.51% year-on-year, reflecting strong operational efficiency and growth in the life insurance sector.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.65, which is a decrease of 3.4% year-on-year. Despite the dip in EPS, the overall financial health of the company appears stable.

In the stock market, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has delivered a modest return of 0.14% in the last week, while showing impressive gains of 29.67% over the last six months and 39.56% year-to-date.

Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of 107823.7 Crore, with a 52-week high of 796.8 and a low of 463.45, showcasing strong market interest and investor confidence.

As of October 24, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 2 have given a 'Sell' rating, 12 have a 'Hold' rating, 8 have a 'Buy' rating, and 9 have issued a 'Strong Buy' recommendation. The consensus recommendation remains to 'Buy', indicating positive sentiment among market experts.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue25165.4425402.37-0.93%17392.59+44.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total635.52690.49-7.96%723.06-12.11%
Total Operating Expense24928.2925190.62-1.04%17231.82+44.66%
Operating Income237.15211.75+12%160.77+47.51%
Net Income Before Taxes302.5271.02+11.62%276.35+9.46%
Net Income250.99224.34+11.88%243.88+2.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.651.56+5.8%1.71-3.4%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹250.99Cr
₹25165.44Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 2.92% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.90
    11:11 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    0.1 (0.07%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.15
    11:11 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    3.5 (1.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    125.20
    11:11 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    1.6 (1.29%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    691.25
    11:11 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -26.2 (-3.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,758.85
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    359.45 (5.62%)

    Coforge share price

    7,721.80
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    163.35 (2.16%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,571.95
    11:04 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,478.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -179.75 (-6.76%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,519.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -183.4 (-4.95%)

    VIP Industries share price

    483.90
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -25.1 (-4.93%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    5,335.45
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -266.95 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price

    706.50
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    64.05 (9.97%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Syngene International share price

    893.55
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    57.4 (6.86%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,872.40
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    179.7 (6.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.