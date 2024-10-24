ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 2.92% YOY

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company announced its Q2 results on October 22, 2024, reporting a significant topline increase of 44.69% year-on-year. The profit for the quarter also saw a rise of 2.92% compared to the same period last year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 0.93%, although profit increased substantially by 11.88%. This indicates a mixed performance in terms of sequential growth.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a notable decline of 7.96% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 12.11% year-on-year, demonstrating effective cost management strategies.
Operating income surged by 12% quarter-on-quarter and saw an impressive increase of 47.51% year-on-year, reflecting strong operational efficiency and growth in the life insurance sector.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹1.65, which is a decrease of 3.4% year-on-year. Despite the dip in EPS, the overall financial health of the company appears stable.
In the stock market, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has delivered a modest return of 0.14% in the last week, while showing impressive gains of 29.67% over the last six months and 39.56% year-to-date.
Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of ₹107823.7 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹796.8 and a low of ₹463.45, showcasing strong market interest and investor confidence.
As of October 24, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 2 have given a 'Sell' rating, 12 have a 'Hold' rating, 8 have a 'Buy' rating, and 9 have issued a 'Strong Buy' recommendation. The consensus recommendation remains to 'Buy', indicating positive sentiment among market experts.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|25165.44
|25402.37
|-0.93%
|17392.59
|+44.69%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|635.52
|690.49
|-7.96%
|723.06
|-12.11%
|Total Operating Expense
|24928.29
|25190.62
|-1.04%
|17231.82
|+44.66%
|Operating Income
|237.15
|211.75
|+12%
|160.77
|+47.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|302.5
|271.02
|+11.62%
|276.35
|+9.46%
|Net Income
|250.99
|224.34
|+11.88%
|243.88
|+2.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.65
|1.56
|+5.8%
|1.71
|-3.4%
