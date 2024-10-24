Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 2.92% YOY

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rise by 2.92% YOY

Livemint

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 44.69% YoY & profit increased by 2.92% YoY.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q2 Results Live : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company announced its Q2 results on October 22, 2024, reporting a significant topline increase of 44.69% year-on-year. The profit for the quarter also saw a rise of 2.92% compared to the same period last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 0.93%, although profit increased substantially by 11.88%. This indicates a mixed performance in terms of sequential growth.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a notable decline of 7.96% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 12.11% year-on-year, demonstrating effective cost management strategies.

Operating income surged by 12% quarter-on-quarter and saw an impressive increase of 47.51% year-on-year, reflecting strong operational efficiency and growth in the life insurance sector.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 1.65, which is a decrease of 3.4% year-on-year. Despite the dip in EPS, the overall financial health of the company appears stable.

In the stock market, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has delivered a modest return of 0.14% in the last week, while showing impressive gains of 29.67% over the last six months and 39.56% year-to-date.

Currently, the company boasts a market capitalization of 107823.7 Crore, with a 52-week high of 796.8 and a low of 463.45, showcasing strong market interest and investor confidence.

As of October 24, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 2 have given a 'Sell' rating, 12 have a 'Hold' rating, 8 have a 'Buy' rating, and 9 have issued a 'Strong Buy' recommendation. The consensus recommendation remains to 'Buy', indicating positive sentiment among market experts.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue25165.4425402.37-0.93%17392.59+44.69%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total635.52690.49-7.96%723.06-12.11%
Total Operating Expense24928.2925190.62-1.04%17231.82+44.66%
Operating Income237.15211.75+12%160.77+47.51%
Net Income Before Taxes302.5271.02+11.62%276.35+9.46%
Net Income250.99224.34+11.88%243.88+2.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.651.56+5.8%1.71-3.4%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹250.99Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹25165.44Cr

