ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 2.42% YOY

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 51.73% & the profit increased by 2.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 52.05% and the profit decreased by 6.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 26.28% q-o-q & decreased by 23.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 14.38% q-o-q & decreased by 47.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.57 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 26.81% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has delivered -4.86% return in the last 1 week, -7.95% return in the last 6 months, and -3.72% YTD return.

Currently, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹74155.66 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹615.6 & ₹380.7 respectively.

As of 19 Jan, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 13 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 26445.9 17392.59 +52.05% 17429.73 +51.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 533.02 723.06 -26.28% 697.28 -23.56% Total Operating Expense 26262.01 17231.82 +52.4% 17076.85 +53.79% Operating Income 183.89 160.77 +14.38% 352.88 -47.89% Net Income Before Taxes 265.29 276.35 -4% 276.56 -4.08% Net Income 226.92 243.88 -6.95% 221.56 +2.42% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.57 1.71 -8.11% 2.15 -26.81%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹226.92Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹26445.9Cr

