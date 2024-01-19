ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 2.42% YOY

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 51.73% & the profit increased by 2.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 52.05% and the profit decreased by 6.95%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 26.28% q-o-q & decreased by 23.56% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 14.38% q-o-q & decreased by 47.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.57 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 26.81% Y-o-Y.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has delivered -4.86% return in the last 1 week, -7.95% return in the last 6 months, and -3.72% YTD return.
Currently, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹74155.66 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹615.6 & ₹380.7 respectively.
As of 19 Jan, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 13 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|26445.9
|17392.59
|+52.05%
|17429.73
|+51.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|533.02
|723.06
|-26.28%
|697.28
|-23.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|26262.01
|17231.82
|+52.4%
|17076.85
|+53.79%
|Operating Income
|183.89
|160.77
|+14.38%
|352.88
|-47.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|265.29
|276.35
|-4%
|276.56
|-4.08%
|Net Income
|226.92
|243.88
|-6.95%
|221.56
|+2.42%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.57
|1.71
|-8.11%
|2.15
|-26.81%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹226.92Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹26445.9Cr
