Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 2.42% YOY

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 51.73% & the profit increased by 2.42% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 52.05% and the profit decreased by 6.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 26.28% q-o-q & decreased by 23.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 14.38% q-o-q & decreased by 47.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.57 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 26.81% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has delivered -4.86% return in the last 1 week, -7.95% return in the last 6 months, and -3.72% YTD return.

Currently, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has a market cap of 74155.66 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 615.6 & 380.7 respectively.

As of 19 Jan, 2024, out of 31 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 13 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 19 Jan, 2024 was to Buy.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue26445.917392.59+52.05%17429.73+51.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total533.02723.06-26.28%697.28-23.56%
Total Operating Expense26262.0117231.82+52.4%17076.85+53.79%
Operating Income183.89160.77+14.38%352.88-47.89%
Net Income Before Taxes265.29276.35-4%276.56-4.08%
Net Income226.92243.88-6.95%221.56+2.42%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.571.71-8.11%2.15-26.81%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹226.92Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹26445.9Cr

