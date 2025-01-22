ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q3 Results 2025:ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, revealing a profit rise of 43.18% year-over-year (YoY), amounting to ₹324.91 crore. However, the company's revenue faced a significant decline of 82.82% YoY, totaling ₹4544.31 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 81.94%, while profit increased by 29.45%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decrease of 7.78% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but experienced a rise of 9.96% YoY. This indicates a mixed performance in cost management amidst fluctuating revenue.

Additionally, the operating income surged by 86.87% q-o-q and increased by an impressive 140.99% YoY, showcasing improved operational efficiency. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹2.21, reflecting a growth of 40.76% YoY.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has delivered a -1.03% return in the last week, -0.45% return in the past 6 months, and a -2.95% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company boasts a market capitalization of ₹91851.24 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹796.8 and a low of ₹475.2.

As of 22 Jan, 2025, among the 31 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have issued a 'Sell' rating, 12 have given a 'Hold' rating, 6 have assigned a 'Buy' rating, and 11 have recommended a 'Strong Buy'.

The consensus recommendation as of 22 Jan, 2025, was to 'Buy', indicating a generally positive outlook for the company despite the challenges faced in revenue.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4544.31 25165.44 -81.94% 26445.9 -82.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 586.1 635.52 -7.78% 533.02 +9.96% Total Operating Expense 4101.15 24928.29 -83.55% 26262.01 -84.38% Operating Income 443.16 237.15 +86.87% 183.89 +140.99% Net Income Before Taxes 410.19 302.5 +35.6% 265.29 +54.62% Net Income 324.91 250.99 +29.45% 226.92 +43.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.21 1.65 +33.94% 1.57 +40.76%