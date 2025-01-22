ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 43.18% YOY

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q3 Results 2025:ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, revealing a profit rise of 43.18% year-over-year (YoY), amounting to ₹324.91 crore. However, the company's revenue faced a significant decline of 82.82% YoY, totaling ₹4544.31 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 81.94%, while profit increased by 29.45%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decrease of 7.78% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but experienced a rise of 9.96% YoY. This indicates a mixed performance in cost management amidst fluctuating revenue.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q3 Results
Additionally, the operating income surged by 86.87% q-o-q and increased by an impressive 140.99% YoY, showcasing improved operational efficiency. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹2.21, reflecting a growth of 40.76% YoY.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has delivered a -1.03% return in the last week, -0.45% return in the past 6 months, and a -2.95% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company boasts a market capitalization of ₹91851.24 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹796.8 and a low of ₹475.2.
As of 22 Jan, 2025, among the 31 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have issued a 'Sell' rating, 12 have given a 'Hold' rating, 6 have assigned a 'Buy' rating, and 11 have recommended a 'Strong Buy'.
The consensus recommendation as of 22 Jan, 2025, was to 'Buy', indicating a generally positive outlook for the company despite the challenges faced in revenue.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4544.31
|25165.44
|-81.94%
|26445.9
|-82.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|586.1
|635.52
|-7.78%
|533.02
|+9.96%
|Total Operating Expense
|4101.15
|24928.29
|-83.55%
|26262.01
|-84.38%
|Operating Income
|443.16
|237.15
|+86.87%
|183.89
|+140.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|410.19
|302.5
|+35.6%
|265.29
|+54.62%
|Net Income
|324.91
|250.99
|+29.45%
|226.92
|+43.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.21
|1.65
|+33.94%
|1.57
|+40.76%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹324.91Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹4544.31Cr
