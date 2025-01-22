Hello User
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q3 Results 2025: Profit Rises by 43.18% YOY

Livemint

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q3 Results 2025 on 22 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 82.82% YoY & profit increased by 43.18% YoY, profit at 324.91 crore and revenue at 4544.31 crore.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q3 Results 2025:ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declared their Q3 results on 21 Jan, 2025, revealing a profit rise of 43.18% year-over-year (YoY), amounting to 324.91 crore. However, the company's revenue faced a significant decline of 82.82% YoY, totaling 4544.31 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue declined by 81.94%, while profit increased by 29.45%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a decrease of 7.78% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) but experienced a rise of 9.96% YoY. This indicates a mixed performance in cost management amidst fluctuating revenue.

Additionally, the operating income surged by 86.87% q-o-q and increased by an impressive 140.99% YoY, showcasing improved operational efficiency. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 2.21, reflecting a growth of 40.76% YoY.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has delivered a -1.03% return in the last week, -0.45% return in the past 6 months, and a -2.95% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company boasts a market capitalization of 91851.24 crore, with a 52-week high of 796.8 and a low of 475.2.

As of 22 Jan, 2025, among the 31 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have issued a 'Sell' rating, 12 have given a 'Hold' rating, 6 have assigned a 'Buy' rating, and 11 have recommended a 'Strong Buy'.

The consensus recommendation as of 22 Jan, 2025, was to 'Buy', indicating a generally positive outlook for the company despite the challenges faced in revenue.

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4544.3125165.44-81.94%26445.9-82.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total586.1635.52-7.78%533.02+9.96%
Total Operating Expense4101.1524928.29-83.55%26262.01-84.38%
Operating Income443.16237.15+86.87%183.89+140.99%
Net Income Before Taxes410.19302.5+35.6%265.29+54.62%
Net Income324.91250.99+29.45%226.92+43.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.211.65+33.94%1.57+40.76%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹324.91Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹4544.31Cr

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

