Active Stocks
Wed Apr 24 2024 15:59:54
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.50 2.73%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 351.25 1.25%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 290.00 1.75%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,431.85 -0.68%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.85 -0.08%
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 26.18% YOY
BackBack

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 26.18% YOY

Livemint

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 104.65% YoY & profit decreased by 26.18% YoY

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q4 Results LivePremium
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q4 Results Live

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q4 Results Live : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 104.65% & the profit decreased by 26.18% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 14.97% and the profit decreased by 23.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.61% q-o-q & decreased by 74.08% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 43.66% q-o-q & decreased by 76.45% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.98 for Q4 which decreased by 45.87% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has delivered -3.65% return in the last 1 week, 13.98% return in last 6 months and 11.03% YTD return.

Currently the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has a market cap of 85558.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of 640.85 & 420 respectively.

As of 25 Apr, 2024 out of 31 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating &12 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue22487.4226445.9-14.97%10987.97+104.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total653.54533.02+22.61%2521.7-74.08%
Total Operating Expense22383.8126262.01-14.77%10548.08+112.21%
Operating Income103.61183.89-43.66%439.89-76.45%
Net Income Before Taxes270.41265.29+1.93%364.28-25.77%
Net Income173.67226.92-23.47%235.25-26.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.981.57-37.89%1.8-45.87%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹173.67Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹22487.42Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 25 Apr 2024, 02:41 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue