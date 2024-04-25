ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 26.18% YOY
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q4 Results Live : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 104.65% & the profit decreased by 26.18% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 14.97% and the profit decreased by 23.47%.