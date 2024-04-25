ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 26.18% YOY

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q4 Results Live : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 104.65% & the profit decreased by 26.18% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 14.97% and the profit decreased by 23.47%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.61% q-o-q & decreased by 74.08% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 43.66% q-o-q & decreased by 76.45% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.98 for Q4 which decreased by 45.87% Y-o-Y.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has delivered -3.65% return in the last 1 week, 13.98% return in last 6 months and 11.03% YTD return.
Currently the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹85558.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹640.85 & ₹420 respectively.
As of 25 Apr, 2024 out of 31 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating &12 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 25 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|22487.42
|26445.9
|-14.97%
|10987.97
|+104.65%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|653.54
|533.02
|+22.61%
|2521.7
|-74.08%
|Total Operating Expense
|22383.81
|26262.01
|-14.77%
|10548.08
|+112.21%
|Operating Income
|103.61
|183.89
|-43.66%
|439.89
|-76.45%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|270.41
|265.29
|+1.93%
|364.28
|-25.77%
|Net Income
|173.67
|226.92
|-23.47%
|235.25
|-26.18%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.98
|1.57
|-37.89%
|1.8
|-45.87%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹173.67Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹22487.42Cr
