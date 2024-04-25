ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 26.18% YOY

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q4 Results Live : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 104.65% & the profit decreased by 26.18% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 14.97% and the profit decreased by 23.47%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.61% q-o-q & decreased by 74.08% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 43.66% q-o-q & decreased by 76.45% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.98 for Q4 which decreased by 45.87% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has delivered -3.65% return in the last 1 week, 13.98% return in last 6 months and 11.03% YTD return.

Currently the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has a market cap of ₹85558.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹640.85 & ₹420 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 25 Apr, 2024 out of 31 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating &12 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 22487.42 26445.9 -14.97% 10987.97 +104.65% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 653.54 533.02 +22.61% 2521.7 -74.08% Total Operating Expense 22383.81 26262.01 -14.77% 10548.08 +112.21% Operating Income 103.61 183.89 -43.66% 439.89 -76.45% Net Income Before Taxes 270.41 265.29 +1.93% 364.28 -25.77% Net Income 173.67 226.92 -23.47% 235.25 -26.18% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.98 1.57 -37.89% 1.8 -45.87%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹173.67Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹22487.42Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!