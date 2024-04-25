Hello User
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 26.18% YOY

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 26.18% YOY

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 104.65% YoY & profit decreased by 26.18% YoY

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q4 Results Live

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Q4 Results Live : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declared their Q4 results on 23 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 104.65% & the profit decreased by 26.18% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 14.97% and the profit decreased by 23.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.61% q-o-q & decreased by 74.08% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 43.66% q-o-q & decreased by 76.45% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.98 for Q4 which decreased by 45.87% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has delivered -3.65% return in the last 1 week, 13.98% return in last 6 months and 11.03% YTD return.

Currently the ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has a market cap of 85558.37 Cr and 52wk high/low of 640.85 & 420 respectively.

As of 25 Apr, 2024 out of 31 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 10 analysts have given Buy rating &12 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 25 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue22487.4226445.9-14.97%10987.97+104.65%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total653.54533.02+22.61%2521.7-74.08%
Total Operating Expense22383.8126262.01-14.77%10548.08+112.21%
Operating Income103.61183.89-43.66%439.89-76.45%
Net Income Before Taxes270.41265.29+1.93%364.28-25.77%
Net Income173.67226.92-23.47%235.25-26.18%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.981.57-37.89%1.8-45.87%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹173.67Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹22487.42Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

