ICICI Prudential Life Insurance marks over 2.5 trillion AUM in 9M-FY2023

He further added that “This consistent track record of healthy compounding of VNB, and near doubling of the VNB margin are a result of our transformative diversification in products, distribution partnerships and customer segments which began in FY2019. We are now a much more protection and annuity-oriented Company with almost 50% of the total new business received premium contributed by these two product segments in 9M-FY2023. The new business sum assured has registered a growth of 34.9% year-on-year to ₹6.9 trillion, resulting in the Company’s market share on new business sum assured expanding to 14.6%. Our customers are at the core of everything we do, and during this period, our AUM crossed the milestone of ₹2.5 trillion, signifying their trust reposed in the Company. Based on the foundation of trust, a well-balanced product mix, diversified distribution architecture and wider customer segments, we have created a resilient platform for sustainable growth and are well postioned to capitalise on the opportunities ahead."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}