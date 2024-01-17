Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ICICI Prudential Q3 results: Net profit flat at 227 crore

ICICI Prudential Q3 results: Net profit flat at 227 crore

PTI

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Wednesday reported a flat net profit of 227 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's net worth was 11,075 crore on December 31, 2023 while the solvency ratio was 196.5% against the regulatory requirement of 150%

NEW DELHI :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Wednesday reported a flat net profit of 227 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

The company had posted a profit of 221 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the third quarter of this fiscal the net premium income increased to 9,929 crore, as against 9,465 crore in the same period a year ago, ICICI Prudential Life said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Indian economy likely to grow 7% next fiscal: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at Davos

The assets under management of the company increased to 2,86,676 crore as against 2,51,884 crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal, it said.

Also Read | IndiGo to pay 1.2 crore fine over flyers having food at Mumbai airport tarmac

The company's net worth was 11,075 crore on December 31, 2023 while the solvency ratio was 196.5% against the regulatory requirement of 150%.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.