ICICI Prudential Q3 results: Net profit flat at 227 crore

NEW DELHI :ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Wednesday reported a flat net profit of ₹227 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

The company had posted a profit of ₹221 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

During the third quarter of this fiscal the net premium income increased to ₹9,929 crore, as against ₹9,465 crore in the same period a year ago, ICICI Prudential Life said in a regulatory filing.

The assets under management of the company increased to ₹2,86,676 crore as against ₹2,51,884 crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous fiscal, it said.

The company's net worth was ₹11,075 crore on December 31, 2023 while the solvency ratio was 196.5% against the regulatory requirement of 150%.

