ICICI Securities Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 94.55% YOY

ICICI Securities Q1 Results Live : ICICI Securities declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 79.45% & the profit increased by 94.55% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.96% and the profit decreased by 1.79%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 26.11% q-o-q & increased by 31.71% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 5.96% q-o-q & increased by 108.25% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹16.28 for Q1 which increased by 94.39% Y-o-Y.
ICICI Securities has delivered 1.12% return in the last 1 week, 1.67% return in the last 6 months and 8.28% YTD return.
Currently, ICICI Securities has a market cap of ₹25177.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹866.45 & ₹607.85 respectively.
As of 25 Jul, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.
ICICI Securities Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1619.91
|1514.47
|+6.96%
|902.71
|+79.45%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|265.06
|210.18
|+26.11%
|201.24
|+31.71%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|36.61
|33.69
|+8.67%
|22.31
|+64.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|542.74
|497.9
|+9.01%
|385.46
|+40.8%
|Operating Income
|1077.17
|1016.57
|+5.96%
|517.25
|+108.25%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|707.53
|719.9
|-1.72%
|364.37
|+94.18%
|Net Income
|526.91
|536.53
|-1.79%
|270.84
|+94.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.28
|16.47
|-1.12%
|8.38
|+94.39%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess