ICICI Securities Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 94.55% YOY

Livemint
Published25 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
ICICI Securities Q1 Results Live : ICICI Securities declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 79.45% & the profit increased by 94.55% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.96% and the profit decreased by 1.79%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 26.11% q-o-q & increased by 31.71% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.96% q-o-q & increased by 108.25% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.28 for Q1 which increased by 94.39% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Securities has delivered 1.12% return in the last 1 week, 1.67% return in the last 6 months and 8.28% YTD return.

Currently, ICICI Securities has a market cap of 25177.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of 866.45 & 607.85 respectively.

As of 25 Jul, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jul, 2024, was to Buy.

ICICI Securities Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1619.911514.47+6.96%902.71+79.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total265.06210.18+26.11%201.24+31.71%
Depreciation/ Amortization36.6133.69+8.67%22.31+64.1%
Total Operating Expense542.74497.9+9.01%385.46+40.8%
Operating Income1077.171016.57+5.96%517.25+108.25%
Net Income Before Taxes707.53719.9-1.72%364.37+94.18%
Net Income526.91536.53-1.79%270.84+94.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.2816.47-1.12%8.38+94.39%
First Published:25 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
