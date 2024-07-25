ICICI Securities Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 94.55% YOY

ICICI Securities Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 79.45% YoY & profit increased by 94.55% YoY

ICICI Securities Q1 Results Live : ICICI Securities declared their Q1 results on 23 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 79.45% & the profit increased by 94.55% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.96% and the profit decreased by 1.79%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 26.11% q-o-q & increased by 31.71% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 5.96% q-o-q & increased by 108.25% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹16.28 for Q1 which increased by 94.39% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Securities has delivered 1.12% return in the last 1 week, 1.67% return in the last 6 months and 8.28% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, ICICI Securities has a market cap of ₹25177.76 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹866.45 & ₹607.85 respectively.

As of 25 Jul, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating & 1 analyst has given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jul, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ICICI Securities Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1619.91 1514.47 +6.96% 902.71 +79.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 265.06 210.18 +26.11% 201.24 +31.71% Depreciation/ Amortization 36.61 33.69 +8.67% 22.31 +64.1% Total Operating Expense 542.74 497.9 +9.01% 385.46 +40.8% Operating Income 1077.17 1016.57 +5.96% 517.25 +108.25% Net Income Before Taxes 707.53 719.9 -1.72% 364.37 +94.18% Net Income 526.91 536.53 -1.79% 270.84 +94.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.28 16.47 -1.12% 8.38 +94.39%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹526.91Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹1619.91Cr

