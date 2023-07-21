comScore
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ICICI Securities Q1 results: Net profit falls 1% to 271 crore, revenue rises 18% YoY
Back

ICICI Securities on Thursday reported 1% fall in consolidated net profit at 270.9 crore for the quarter ended June 2023. The company posted a net profit of 273.6 crore in the same period last quarter last year.

The company’s total revenue from operations in Q1FY24 increased 18% YoY to 934.3 crore from 793.5 crore.

Its total expenses in Q1FY24 rose by 33% to 570 crore, resulting in declining profit.

During the quarter, ICICI Securities added 2.1 lakh clients, taking its overall customer base to around 93 lakh. 

Retail Equities and Allied revenue came in at 515 crore, up 8% YoY, while distribution income was 159 crore, up 4% YoY, the broking firm said in a release.

Private Wealth Management (PWM) revenue increased 15% to 264 crore.

Also Read: Hindustan Zinc Q1 results: Net profit falls 36% to 1,964 crore on lower metal prices; revenue drops 22% YoY

On the institutional side, Issuer Services and Advisory revenue growth was 3% at 36 crore and Institutional Equity & Allied Revenue was up 13% at 55 crore.

In Q1FY24, retail cash equity market share improved from 9.7% to 12.2% YoY, and Retail derivative market share improved from 3.5% to 3.6% YoY on the back of initiatives like continuous introduction of new age digital tools and customized brokerage plans targeted at derivatives traders, it said. 

Also Read: Ashok Leyland Q1 results: Net profit jumps 747% to 576 crore; revenue up 13% YoY

In June, the board of ICICI Bank approved to delist ICICI Securities from exchanges, after which it will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank.

At 2:45 pm, the shares of ICICI Securities were trading 0.11% higher at 632.00 apiece on the BSE

Catch Live Market Updates here

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 02:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout