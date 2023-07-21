ICICI Securities Q1 results: Net profit falls 1% to ₹271 crore, revenue rises 18% YoY2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 02:44 PM IST
ICICI Securities' total revenue from operations in Q1FY24 increased 18% YoY to ₹934.3 crore from ₹793.5 crore.
ICICI Securities on Thursday reported 1% fall in consolidated net profit at ₹270.9 crore for the quarter ended June 2023. The company posted a net profit of ₹273.6 crore in the same period last quarter last year.
