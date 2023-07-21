Hello User
ICICI Securities Q1 results: Net profit falls 1% to 271 crore, revenue rises 18% YoY

ICICI Securities Q1 results: Net profit falls 1% to 271 crore, revenue rises 18% YoY

2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 02:44 PM IST Ankit Gohel

  • ICICI Securities' total revenue from operations in Q1FY24 increased 18% YoY to 934.3 crore from 793.5 crore.

During the quarter, ICICI Securities added 2.1 lakh clients, taking its overall customer base to around 93 lakh.

ICICI Securities on Thursday reported 1% fall in consolidated net profit at 270.9 crore for the quarter ended June 2023. The company posted a net profit of 273.6 crore in the same period last quarter last year.

The company’s total revenue from operations in Q1FY24 increased 18% YoY to 934.3 crore from 793.5 crore.

Its total expenses in Q1FY24 rose by 33% to 570 crore, resulting in declining profit.

Retail Equities and Allied revenue came in at 515 crore, up 8% YoY, while distribution income was 159 crore, up 4% YoY, the broking firm said in a release.

Private Wealth Management (PWM) revenue increased 15% to 264 crore.

On the institutional side, Issuer Services and Advisory revenue growth was 3% at 36 crore and Institutional Equity & Allied Revenue was up 13% at 55 crore.

In Q1FY24, retail cash equity market share improved from 9.7% to 12.2% YoY, and Retail derivative market share improved from 3.5% to 3.6% YoY on the back of initiatives like continuous introduction of new age digital tools and customized brokerage plans targeted at derivatives traders, it said.

In June, the board of ICICI Bank approved to delist ICICI Securities from exchanges, after which it will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the bank.

At 2:45 pm, the shares of ICICI Securities were trading 0.11% higher at 632.00 apiece on the BSE.

Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 02:45 PM IST
