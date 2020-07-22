ICICI Securities Q1 results: Profit after tax jumps 70% to 193 crore

Its revenues surged 36% to ₹546 crore in April-June 2020-21 from ₹402 crore in the same period of the last financial year. This is aided by strong growth in equities and allied business. The company attributed strong quarterly profit to growth in revenue, improvement in margins, and changes in statutory tax rates. During the quarter, equities and allied business rose by 62% to ₹389 crore.