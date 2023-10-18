ICICI Securities Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 41.02% YOY

ICICI Securities declared their Q2 FY24 results on 16 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 48.29% & the profit increased by 41.02% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 36.15% and the profit increased by 56.41%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.24% q-o-q & increased by 25.94% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 47.79% q-o-q & increased by 60.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹13.18 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 41.5% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Securities has delivered 2.08% return in the last 1 week, 38.31% return in the last 6 months, and 27.06% YTD return.

Currently, ICICI Securities has a market cap of ₹20418.98 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹652 & ₹416.3 respectively.

As of 18 Oct, 2023, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 2 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 18 Oct, 2023, was to Hold.

ICICI Securities Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1229.02 902.71 +36.15% 828.8 +48.29% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 233.92 201.24 +16.24% 185.74 +25.94% Depreciation/ Amortization 25.76 22.31 +15.46% 18.74 +37.46% Total Operating Expense 464.56 385.46 +20.52% 353.84 +31.29% Operating Income 764.46 517.25 +47.79% 474.96 +60.95% Net Income Before Taxes 569.35 364.37 +56.26% 403.57 +41.08% Net Income 423.63 270.84 +56.41% 300.41 +41.02% Diluted Normalized EPS 13.18 8.38 +57.37% 9.32 +41.5%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹423.63Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1229.02Cr

