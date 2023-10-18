Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  ICICI Securities Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 41.02% YOY

Livemint

ICICI Securities Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 48.29% YoY & profit increased by 41.02% YoY

ICICI Securities Q2 FY24 Results

ICICI Securities declared their Q2 FY24 results on 16 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 48.29% & the profit increased by 41.02% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 36.15% and the profit increased by 56.41%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.24% q-o-q & increased by 25.94% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 47.79% q-o-q & increased by 60.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 13.18 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 41.5% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Securities has delivered 2.08% return in the last 1 week, 38.31% return in the last 6 months, and 27.06% YTD return.

Currently, ICICI Securities has a market cap of 20418.98 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 652 & 416.3 respectively.

As of 18 Oct, 2023, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 2 analysts have given a Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 18 Oct, 2023, was to Hold.

ICICI Securities Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1229.02902.71+36.15%828.8+48.29%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total233.92201.24+16.24%185.74+25.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization25.7622.31+15.46%18.74+37.46%
Total Operating Expense464.56385.46+20.52%353.84+31.29%
Operating Income764.46517.25+47.79%474.96+60.95%
Net Income Before Taxes569.35364.37+56.26%403.57+41.08%
Net Income423.63270.84+56.41%300.41+41.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS13.188.38+57.37%9.32+41.5%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹423.63Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1229.02Cr

Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 03:43 AM IST
