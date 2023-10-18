ICICI Securities Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 41.02% YOY
ICICI Securities Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 48.29% YoY & profit increased by 41.02% YoY
ICICI Securities Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 48.29% YoY & profit increased by 41.02% YoY
ICICI Securities declared their Q2 FY24 results on 16 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 48.29% & the profit increased by 41.02% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 36.15% and the profit increased by 56.41%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 16.24% q-o-q & increased by 25.94% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 47.79% q-o-q & increased by 60.95% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹13.18 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 41.5% Y-o-Y.
ICICI Securities has delivered 2.08% return in the last 1 week, 38.31% return in the last 6 months, and 27.06% YTD return.
Currently, ICICI Securities has a market cap of ₹20418.98 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹652 & ₹416.3 respectively.
As of 18 Oct, 2023, out of 5 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Hold rating, and 2 analysts have given a Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 18 Oct, 2023, was to Hold.
ICICI Securities Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1229.02
|902.71
|+36.15%
|828.8
|+48.29%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|233.92
|201.24
|+16.24%
|185.74
|+25.94%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|25.76
|22.31
|+15.46%
|18.74
|+37.46%
|Total Operating Expense
|464.56
|385.46
|+20.52%
|353.84
|+31.29%
|Operating Income
|764.46
|517.25
|+47.79%
|474.96
|+60.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|569.35
|364.37
|+56.26%
|403.57
|+41.08%
|Net Income
|423.63
|270.84
|+56.41%
|300.41
|+41.02%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|13.18
|8.38
|+57.37%
|9.32
|+41.5%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹423.63Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1229.02Cr
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!