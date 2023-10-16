Brokerage firm ICICI Securities on October 16 posted a net profit of ₹424 crore in the quarter ending September 2023, marking a surge of 41 percent as compared to the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the second quarter of FY23, the company's profit after tax stood at ₹300.4 crore, as per the regulatory filing made by the ICICI Group company.

The total income in Q2FY24 came in ₹1,249 crore, which is 44 percent higher than ₹865.63 crore reported in the September 2022 quarter. The surge in income was driven by the cash and derivative segment marking a growth, apart from the momentum seen in the investment banking segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This quarter again we were able to demonstrate the benefits of pivoting to a customer centric coverage model. We continue to grow with our focus on acquisition of quality clients, gaining market share in revenue generating parameters across segments, growing our distribution business with a sharp focus on loans and mutual funds," Vijay Chandok, Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Securities, said.

The firm also noted that its client base reached the 95 lakh-mark during the quarter under review, as it added around 2.24 lakh clients during the three-month period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another exchange filing, ICICI Securities said its board has approved the payment of interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share of face value of ₹5 each to the shareholders. The record date for the dividend payout has been fixed as October 27, 2023, it noted.

