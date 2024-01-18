ICICI Securities Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 65.76% YOY

ICICI Securities declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 50.93% & the profit increased by 65.76% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.72% and the profit increased by 9.93%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.03% q-o-q & increased by 30.45% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 12.57% q-o-q & increased by 68.3% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.42 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 65.43% Y-o-Y.
ICICI Securities has delivered 4.54% return in the last 1 week, 26.41% return in last 6 months and 9.19% YTD return.
Currently the ICICI Securities has a market cap of ₹25338.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹799.55 & ₹416.3 respectively.
As of 18 Jan, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 18 Jan, 2024 was to Hold.
ICICI Securities Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1299.27
|1229.02
|+5.72%
|860.85
|+50.93%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|229.17
|233.92
|-2.03%
|175.68
|+30.45%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|27.16
|25.76
|+5.43%
|19.35
|+40.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|438.71
|464.56
|-5.56%
|349.52
|+25.52%
|Operating Income
|860.56
|764.46
|+12.57%
|511.33
|+68.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|623.9
|569.35
|+9.58%
|377.33
|+65.35%
|Net Income
|465.69
|423.63
|+9.93%
|280.95
|+65.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.42
|13.18
|+9.37%
|8.71
|+65.43%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹465.69Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1299.27Cr
