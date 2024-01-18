Hello User
ICICI Securities Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 65.76% YOY

ICICI Securities Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 65.76% YOY

Livemint

ICICI Securities Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 50.93% YoY & profit increased by 65.76% YoY

ICICI Securities Q3 FY24 Results Live

ICICI Securities declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 50.93% & the profit increased by 65.76% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.72% and the profit increased by 9.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.03% q-o-q & increased by 30.45% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.57% q-o-q & increased by 68.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.42 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 65.43% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Securities has delivered 4.54% return in the last 1 week, 26.41% return in last 6 months and 9.19% YTD return.

Currently the ICICI Securities has a market cap of 25338.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of 799.55 & 416.3 respectively.

As of 18 Jan, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 18 Jan, 2024 was to Hold.

ICICI Securities Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1299.271229.02+5.72%860.85+50.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total229.17233.92-2.03%175.68+30.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization27.1625.76+5.43%19.35+40.36%
Total Operating Expense438.71464.56-5.56%349.52+25.52%
Operating Income860.56764.46+12.57%511.33+68.3%
Net Income Before Taxes623.9569.35+9.58%377.33+65.35%
Net Income465.69423.63+9.93%280.95+65.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.4213.18+9.37%8.71+65.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹465.69Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1299.27Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

