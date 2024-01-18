ICICI Securities Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 65.76% YOY

ICICI Securities declared their Q3 FY24 results on 16 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 50.93% & the profit increased by 65.76% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 5.72% and the profit increased by 9.93%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.03% q-o-q & increased by 30.45% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 12.57% q-o-q & increased by 68.3% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹14.42 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 65.43% Y-o-Y.

ICICI Securities has delivered 4.54% return in the last 1 week, 26.41% return in last 6 months and 9.19% YTD return.

Currently the ICICI Securities has a market cap of ₹25338.08 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹799.55 & ₹416.3 respectively.

As of 18 Jan, 2024 out of 3 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Hold rating &1 analyst has given Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 18 Jan, 2024 was to Hold.

ICICI Securities Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1299.27 1229.02 +5.72% 860.85 +50.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 229.17 233.92 -2.03% 175.68 +30.45% Depreciation/ Amortization 27.16 25.76 +5.43% 19.35 +40.36% Total Operating Expense 438.71 464.56 -5.56% 349.52 +25.52% Operating Income 860.56 764.46 +12.57% 511.33 +68.3% Net Income Before Taxes 623.9 569.35 +9.58% 377.33 +65.35% Net Income 465.69 423.63 +9.93% 280.95 +65.76% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.42 13.18 +9.37% 8.71 +65.43%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹465.69Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1299.27Cr

